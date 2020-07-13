All apartments in El Monte
The Atrium
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:50 PM

The Atrium

3733 Gibson Road · (626) 658-3566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA 91731
Northwest El Monte

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 33 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Atrium.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
The Atrium offers air conditioning inside every bedroom and living room! The apartment is newly renovated featuring a new modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, and Range Hood) , vinyl plank flooring and spacious floor plans. The community offers secured parking and gated community with a new fitness center overseeing a large pool deck to BBQ or relax by our sparkling swimming pool. We have a 24 hour on-site Laundry Facility with credit card operating machines. Nestled in the heart of San Gabriel Valley, The Atrium Apartments offers brand new apartment homes at an affordable price. Our apartments are located right off the 10 frwy and close entrance to the 605 freeway. The property is only 20 minutes away from Downtown Los Angeles and only minutes away from Angeles National Forest, LA County Arboretum and Botanical Garden, and the AMC Movie Theater. Our convenient location puts you adjacent to Starbucks, Superior Grocery, Chipotle, and various kind of shopping & restaurant.

 

Prices are subject to change, based on availability and qualification of the applicant, additional fees may apply. AMC-CA, Inc. dba Apartment Management Consultants-BRE #01525033 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom); $700 (2 bedroom); Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 45 lbs limit, Currently restricted animals include all dogs that are full or partially: Pit Bull, German Shepard, Doberman, Rottweiler, Akitas, and mastiffs. Others may be added.
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $50
restrictions: 45 lbs limit. Currently restricted animals include all dogs that are full or partially: Pit Bull, German Shepard, Doberman, Rottweiler, Akitas, and mastiffs. Others may be added.
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Atrium have any available units?
The Atrium has 3 units available starting at $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Atrium have?
Some of The Atrium's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Atrium currently offering any rent specials?
The Atrium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Atrium pet-friendly?
Yes, The Atrium is pet friendly.
Does The Atrium offer parking?
Yes, The Atrium offers parking.
Does The Atrium have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Atrium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Atrium have a pool?
Yes, The Atrium has a pool.
Does The Atrium have accessible units?
No, The Atrium does not have accessible units.
Does The Atrium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Atrium has units with dishwashers.
Does The Atrium have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Atrium has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Atrium?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

