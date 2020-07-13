The Atrium

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom); $700 (2 bedroom); Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $50
restrictions: 45 lbs limit. Currently restricted animals include all dogs that are full or partially: Pit Bull, German Shepard, Doberman, Rottweiler, Akitas, and mastiffs. Others may be added.
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $20