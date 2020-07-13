Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

The Atrium offers air conditioning inside every bedroom and living room! The apartment is newly renovated featuring a new modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, and Range Hood) , vinyl plank flooring and spacious floor plans. The community offers secured parking and gated community with a new fitness center overseeing a large pool deck to BBQ or relax by our sparkling swimming pool. We have a 24 hour on-site Laundry Facility with credit card operating machines. Nestled in the heart of San Gabriel Valley, The Atrium Apartments offers brand new apartment homes at an affordable price. Our apartments are located right off the 10 frwy and close entrance to the 605 freeway. The property is only 20 minutes away from Downtown Los Angeles and only minutes away from Angeles National Forest, LA County Arboretum and Botanical Garden, and the AMC Movie Theater. Our convenient location puts you adjacent to Starbucks, Superior Grocery, Chipotle, and various kind of shopping & restaurant.







