2 bed 2 bath apartments
84 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.
Results within 1 mile of El Monte
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.
Results within 5 miles of El Monte
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
East San Gabriel
6 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Alhambra
36 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Freeway Corridor
5 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1037 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Monrovia
13 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
938 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
90 S Roosevelt Avenue
90 South Roosevelt Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1233 sqft
Welcome to this turnkey "move in ready" home! This beautiful condo has it all! Included in the main floor features a dining room area, living room, cozy custom-stone fireplace, built-in remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops,
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
San Marino
1 Unit Available
312 South Santa Anita Ave
312 Santa Anita Avenue, San Pasqual, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1350 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
636 N Stoneman Avenue
636 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
120 Sierra Madre
120 Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
Well-Maintained 2bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo for Lease! Located at South East Pasadena! Very Nice open floor plan features wood style flooring throughout living room and Dining area. An ample sized balcony next to the Dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
760 W Huntington Drive
760 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1575 sqft
THIS IS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN PRIME ARCADIA ON ROUTE 66 NEAR THE WESTFIELD SANTA ANITA MALL, LOS ANGELES COUNTY ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL GARDEN AND SANTA ANITA RACE TRACK.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
1013 Eucalipto Place
1013 Eucalipto Pl, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1310 sqft
This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
102 E Mclean
102 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
767 Southview Road
767 Southview Road, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Lovely updated 2bed/2bath upstairs apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Arcadia. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven, lots of cabinets for storage, and double sinks. Refrigerator was left by previous tenant and not under owner's warranty.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North of Mission Drive
1 Unit Available
927 S Charlotte Avenue
927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 sqft
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East of Smith Park
1 Unit Available
116 Del Marino Place
116 Del Marino Place, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1161 sqft
Newer Townhouse style unit in the Heart of San Gabriel! Only three units at the end of a cul-de-sac. Located close to Smith Park and Transportation, this home has 2 bedrooms and a Loft that can be an office, den or playroom and 2.5 baths.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Results within 10 miles of El Monte
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
