Apartment List
/
CA
/
el monte
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

169 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River East
1 Unit Available
3837 Maxson Rd
3837 Maxson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
DOWNSTAIRS GORGEOUS W LARGE PATIO - EMAIL 2 C UNIT - Property Id: 283829 DO NOT KNOCK ON ANYONE'S DOOR 3837 MAXSON ROAD EL MONTE CA 91732 MOVE IN READY GORGEOUS UPSTAIRS UNIT ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS UNIT QUIET COMPLEX WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE

1 of 23

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.
Results within 1 mile of El Monte

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2236 sqft
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
2544 Muscatel Ave
2544 Muscatel Avenue, Rosemead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1390 sqft
This roomy 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile and fresh paint inside. The home has a living room/dining area combo as well as a stepdown tiled family room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
135 W Live Oak Avenue
135 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1920 sqft
Arcadia Schools await you! You will delighted as you drive up to your beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom Town Home with an attached 2 car garage and an outside patio! The second level is relaxed family living and an entertainer's
Results within 5 miles of El Monte
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Monrovia
14 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Monrovia
32 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
East San Gabriel
5 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Alhambra
3 Units Available
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Michilinda Park
1 Unit Available
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
521 La Paz Drive
521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3254 sqft
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1129 sqft
For Virtual Tour click on the link below or copy and paste into your Web Browser. Nice spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-story Condo in great area of Hacienda Heights.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West of Mission District
1 Unit Available
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
312 S ARROYO DR. #F Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
333 Diamond Street #B
333 Diamond St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1812 sqft
MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3
83 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.
City Guide for El Monte, CA

"If I could go back / To those days of the past, / I'd show you a love... / A love that would last /Oh, I remember /Those wonderful dances / In El Monte / Earth Angel / Earth Angel / Will you be mine?" (-- Frank Zappa, "Memories of El Monte")

Looking for a comfortable Los Angeles community, with plenty of parks, and a whole lot of history? Try freeway accessible El Monte, east of downtown LA. El Monte, CA is located at the end of the Santa Fe Trail and at the confluence of two rivers in the San Gabriel Valley. Now thats something to roar about. With a population of around 113,000, this friendly residential and commercial city hosts a business community as well as a commuter-friendly home for greater Los Angeles residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in El Monte, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for El Monte renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 BedroomsEl Monte 2 BedroomsEl Monte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Monte 3 BedroomsEl Monte Apartments with Balcony
El Monte Apartments with GarageEl Monte Apartments with GymEl Monte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Monte Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEl Monte Apartments with Parking
El Monte Apartments with PoolEl Monte Apartments with Washer-DryerEl Monte Cheap PlacesEl Monte Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Monte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles