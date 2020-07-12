Apartment List
/
CA
/
el monte
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:39 PM

101 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Monte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Park El Monte
3109 Seaman Avenue 1/2
3109 Seaman Avenue, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
550 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath apt with 1-carport parking in El Monte. Nice laminate and tile flooring throughout the unit. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, with stove/oven. Wall heater inside the unit. Convenient location.

1 of 23

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2831 Blossom Ct
2831 Blossom Ct, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space.
Results within 1 mile of El Monte

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
9435 Daines Dr
9435 Daines Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedroom Temple City Home AVAILABLE NOW - **Interior Photos and Virtual Tour Coming Soon** This spacious 4 Bedroom Home lies in the heart of Temple City, located just a short drive to the highly regarded Santa Anita Park.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosemead
9714 Olney Street
9714 Olney Street, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5339 Dupuy Circle
5339 Dupuy Cir, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3250 sqft
Don't miss the chance to live in this newer, luxurious five-bedroom mansion in the convenient location in Temple City.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North El Monte
5612 Marshburn Avenue
5612 Marshburn Avenue, North El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1619 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5612 Marshburn Avenue in North El Monte. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Mayflower Village
2832 Ashmont Avenue
2832 South Ashmont Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
925 sqft
Located on a quiet tree lined street. Large yard with patio. There is a 2 car garage. DRIVE BY ONLY AT THIS TIME DO NOT WALK ON PROPERTY tenants will be moving soon.
Results within 5 miles of El Monte
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
La Puente
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1156 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for El Monte, CA

"If I could go back / To those days of the past, / I'd show you a love... / A love that would last /Oh, I remember /Those wonderful dances / In El Monte / Earth Angel / Earth Angel / Will you be mine?" (-- Frank Zappa, "Memories of El Monte")

Looking for a comfortable Los Angeles community, with plenty of parks, and a whole lot of history? Try freeway accessible El Monte, east of downtown LA. El Monte, CA is located at the end of the Santa Fe Trail and at the confluence of two rivers in the San Gabriel Valley. Now thats something to roar about. With a population of around 113,000, this friendly residential and commercial city hosts a business community as well as a commuter-friendly home for greater Los Angeles residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in El Monte, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Monte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 BedroomsEl Monte 2 BedroomsEl Monte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Monte 3 BedroomsEl Monte Apartments with Balcony
El Monte Apartments with GarageEl Monte Apartments with GymEl Monte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Monte Apartments with ParkingEl Monte Apartments with Pool
El Monte Apartments with Washer-DryerEl Monte Cheap PlacesEl Monte Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Monte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles