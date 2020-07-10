/
apartments with washer dryer
112 Apartments for rent in El Monte, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Downtown El Monte
3676 Tyler Ave
3676 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
Available 07/15/20 El Monte - Property Id: 306297 Available July 15 Huge 1,500 square feet unit Like new with modern features, built in 2008 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths High Ceiling Living room, dining room and den 2-car garage with private direct
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2831 Blossom Ct
2831 Blossom Ct, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space.
Results within 1 mile of El Monte
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rosemead
9714 Olney Street
9714 Olney Street, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avocado Heights
216 Basetdale Ave
216 South Basetdale Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Back House - Property Id: 299586 For one person only!!!!Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath back house. Gated private driveway/entrance. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, a/c, shared backyard, washer hookup. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
511 E Live Oak Avenue
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO!! Arcadia School District!!! Spacious 2 Master Suites and too many upgrades to list! Fully remodeled kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops and convenient breakfast nook.
Results within 5 miles of El Monte
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,335
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
20 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,110
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,304
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
36 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Last updated June 29 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside Terrace Apartments in Alhambra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
736 W Camino Real Ave # B
736 W Camino Real Ave, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1580 sqft
Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant! 3 Bedroom/3.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
600 N. ATLANTIC BLVD #309
600 North Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1705 sqft
600 N Atlantic Blvd #309, Monterey Park - (3-bed/2.5-bath Condo @ $2950/month) - Atlantic Times Square - SHOWINGS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST Please text or contact Patrick at 626-634-9399 for viewing appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
630 N Stoneman Avenue
630 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1356 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
6808 Lotus Avenue
6808 North Lotus Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
Such a beautiful home on a quiet street full of trees. You will immediately notice the flowers, trees and landscaped front lawn as you walk up to this meticulously maintained home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
75 South Vinedo Avenue
75 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West of Mission District
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. MARBLE FLOOR ENTRY LEADS INTO LIVING RM W/ SLIDING DOORS TO AN ENCLOSED PATIO.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2336 sqft
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 52+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA