10349 Garvey Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10349 Garvey Ave

10349 Garvey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10349 Garvey Avenue, El Monte, CA 91733
Park El Monte

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Commercial unit in El Monte 1180 sf - Property Id: 92226

Good location for small business in a thriving plaza.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92226
Property Id 92226

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4593025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10349 Garvey Ave have any available units?
10349 Garvey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 10349 Garvey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10349 Garvey Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10349 Garvey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10349 Garvey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 10349 Garvey Ave offer parking?
No, 10349 Garvey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10349 Garvey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10349 Garvey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10349 Garvey Ave have a pool?
No, 10349 Garvey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10349 Garvey Ave have accessible units?
No, 10349 Garvey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10349 Garvey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10349 Garvey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10349 Garvey Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10349 Garvey Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
