440 Emerald Ave - 1
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:04 PM

440 Emerald Ave - 1

440 Emerald Ave · No Longer Available
Location

440 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Emerald Ave - 1 have any available units?
440 Emerald Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
Is 440 Emerald Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
440 Emerald Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Emerald Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 440 Emerald Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 440 Emerald Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 440 Emerald Ave - 1 offers parking.
Does 440 Emerald Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Emerald Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Emerald Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 440 Emerald Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 440 Emerald Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 440 Emerald Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Emerald Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Emerald Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Emerald Ave - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Emerald Ave - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
