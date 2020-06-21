All apartments in Davis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

88 College Park

88 College Park · (530) 564-7468
Location

88 College Park, Davis, CA 95616
Central Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 88 College Park · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. -
**This house is shared with one other occupant. Please email us about more details before applying**
2 ROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT.
Located directly across from campus and just minutes from downtown, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home couldn't be in a better Davis location.
This charming home has beautiful exposed wood features, a large living room, family room, dining room, and kitchen.
Extra storage space is available in two car garage, and indoor laundry adds to the convenience of living.
In addition to the backyard swimming pool, a large patio makes this home ideal for anyone looking to relax at home.
This house is directly across from the MU and is ideal for anyone who wants to walk to campus and/or downtown.
Rent includes landscaping and a bi-weekly house and pool cleaner.
No Pets
No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 College Park have any available units?
88 College Park has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 College Park have?
Some of 88 College Park's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 College Park currently offering any rent specials?
88 College Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 College Park pet-friendly?
No, 88 College Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 88 College Park offer parking?
Yes, 88 College Park does offer parking.
Does 88 College Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 College Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 College Park have a pool?
Yes, 88 College Park has a pool.
Does 88 College Park have accessible units?
No, 88 College Park does not have accessible units.
Does 88 College Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 College Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 College Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 College Park does not have units with air conditioning.
