patio / balcony garage pool extra storage furnished

88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. -

**This house is shared with one other occupant. Please email us about more details before applying**

2 ROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT.

Located directly across from campus and just minutes from downtown, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home couldn't be in a better Davis location.

This charming home has beautiful exposed wood features, a large living room, family room, dining room, and kitchen.

Extra storage space is available in two car garage, and indoor laundry adds to the convenience of living.

In addition to the backyard swimming pool, a large patio makes this home ideal for anyone looking to relax at home.

This house is directly across from the MU and is ideal for anyone who wants to walk to campus and/or downtown.

Rent includes landscaping and a bi-weekly house and pool cleaner.

No Pets

No Smoking



