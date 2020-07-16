All apartments in Davis
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

759 M Street, Davis, CA 95616
East Davis

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3300 · Avail. Aug 31

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in

Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets

The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room, dishwasher, vaulted wood ceilings, large backyard and carport. The neighborhood is a quiet and beautiful in the spring and perfect for families. It is very close to Symposium and the Grocery outlet and walking distance to Downtown Davis and UC Davis. Pets are welcome.

Flexible Lease Terms for Longer-term Renters

*INDIVIDUAL ROOMS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT*

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/759-m-st-davis-ca-95616-usa/3dd29ecb-6d92-48b8-a591-6a88701b8c2a

(RLNE5912963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 M Street have any available units?
759 M Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 759 M Street have?
Some of 759 M Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 M Street currently offering any rent specials?
759 M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 M Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 M Street is pet friendly.
Does 759 M Street offer parking?
Yes, 759 M Street offers parking.
Does 759 M Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 759 M Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 M Street have a pool?
No, 759 M Street does not have a pool.
Does 759 M Street have accessible units?
No, 759 M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 759 M Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 M Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 759 M Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 759 M Street has units with air conditioning.
