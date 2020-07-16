759 M Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in



Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets



The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room, dishwasher, vaulted wood ceilings, large backyard and carport. The neighborhood is a quiet and beautiful in the spring and perfect for families. It is very close to Symposium and the Grocery outlet and walking distance to Downtown Davis and UC Davis. Pets are welcome.



Flexible Lease Terms for Longer-term Renters



*INDIVIDUAL ROOMS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT*



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/759-m-st-davis-ca-95616-usa/3dd29ecb-6d92-48b8-a591-6a88701b8c2a



(RLNE5912963)