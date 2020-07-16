Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool

740 Oak Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated Central Davis executive home, available September 1! - Exquisitely updated home just blocks from UC Davis, available for September move in. Call Ciana Wallace at 530 902 4262 to schedule a showing today!



Comfortable elegance abounds in this lovely updated 1949 sprawling single story home. Offering 4 bedrm, 2 bath in the main home, & a detached multi-use 1+ bedroom, 1 bath guest quarters which is a great space for visiting guests, home office, or art studio. The house is lavished w/ updates including remodeled bathrm w/ rain showerhead, gorgeous laminate & hardwood floors, dual pane windows, & whole house fan. A breathtaking panoramic backyard view is offered through the floor to ceiling windows of the swimming pool, garden beds & multiple fruit trees making entertaining a dream. An addition enclosed breezeway w/ vaulted ceiling, tiled floor can be creatively used & is not included in homes sq ft. Charming brick exterior & lovely redwood trees creates beautiful curb appeal. Situated on a huge 15,714 sq ft. lot on one of the most desirable streets in Central Davis just one block from UC Davis, close to shopping, downtown & more! Gardener & pool service included in rent.



Use this link to view a virtual tour of the home: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/581830



(RLNE5400645)