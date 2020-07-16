All apartments in Davis
740 Oak Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

740 Oak Avenue

740 Oak Avenue · (530) 757-2818 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

740 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA 95616
Central Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 740 Oak Avenue · Avail. Sep 1

$5,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
740 Oak Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated Central Davis executive home, available September 1! - Exquisitely updated home just blocks from UC Davis, available for September move in. Call Ciana Wallace at 530 902 4262 to schedule a showing today!

Comfortable elegance abounds in this lovely updated 1949 sprawling single story home. Offering 4 bedrm, 2 bath in the main home, & a detached multi-use 1+ bedroom, 1 bath guest quarters which is a great space for visiting guests, home office, or art studio. The house is lavished w/ updates including remodeled bathrm w/ rain showerhead, gorgeous laminate & hardwood floors, dual pane windows, & whole house fan. A breathtaking panoramic backyard view is offered through the floor to ceiling windows of the swimming pool, garden beds & multiple fruit trees making entertaining a dream. An addition enclosed breezeway w/ vaulted ceiling, tiled floor can be creatively used & is not included in homes sq ft. Charming brick exterior & lovely redwood trees creates beautiful curb appeal. Situated on a huge 15,714 sq ft. lot on one of the most desirable streets in Central Davis just one block from UC Davis, close to shopping, downtown & more! Gardener & pool service included in rent.

Use this link to view a virtual tour of the home: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/581830

(RLNE5400645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Oak Avenue have any available units?
740 Oak Avenue has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 740 Oak Avenue have?
Some of 740 Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
740 Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 740 Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 740 Oak Avenue offer parking?
No, 740 Oak Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 740 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Oak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 740 Oak Avenue has a pool.
Does 740 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 740 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Oak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
