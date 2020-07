Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo in North Davis - Spacious McCuen 2bd/1ba condo featuring:



* Vinyl flooring in kitchen and living room

* Carpet in bedrooms, stairs and upstairs hallway

* Refrigerator included in kitchen

* Central heat and air

* Water/sewer/trash included

* Near Nugget Market

* No smoking

* Onsite laundry

* Shared garage parking

* Access to community pool



AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. NOT A FALL RENTAL. Applications are processed first come, first served. Tenant must see the property before an application will be approved.



Rental Criteria:

* Minimum FICO score of 620

* Minimum income of 2.5 times the rent amount

* Minimum of 2 years verifiable rental history



All inquires about the property should be sent through the Lyon Property Management website www.golyonpm.com.



Lyon Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902784)