All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 2033 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
2033 5th Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

2033 5th Street

2033 Fifth Street · (530) 753-0121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
East Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2033 Fifth Street, Davis, CA 95618
East Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2033 5th Street Available 09/10/20 Sequoia Villa Townhome - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located in the Sequoia Villa Complex, across from the Post Office. Comes with carpet and lino flooring, central heat/air, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, gated front patio, and 1-car garage. Master bedroom is located downstairs with walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms located upstairs, one has walk-in closet, the other has direct access to bathroom. Tenants responsible for city utilities. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4227879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 5th Street have any available units?
2033 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davis, CA.
What amenities does 2033 5th Street have?
Some of 2033 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2033 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2033 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 2033 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2033 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 2033 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2033 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2033 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2033 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2033 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2033 5th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace
Davis, CA 95616
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd
Davis, CA 33412
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 1 BedroomsDavis 2 Bedrooms
Davis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with Pool
Davis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity