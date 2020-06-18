Amenities

2033 5th Street Available 09/10/20 Sequoia Villa Townhome - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located in the Sequoia Villa Complex, across from the Post Office. Comes with carpet and lino flooring, central heat/air, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, gated front patio, and 1-car garage. Master bedroom is located downstairs with walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms located upstairs, one has walk-in closet, the other has direct access to bathroom. Tenants responsible for city utilities. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4227879)