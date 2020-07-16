All apartments in Davis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1817 Renoir Avenue

1817 Renoir Avenue · (530) 297-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1817 Renoir Avenue, Davis, CA 95618
East Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1817 Renoir Avenue · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom North Davis Home For Rent - This North Davis one-story home in the Green Meadows subdivision is waiting for you to call it home. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is an upstairs loft/office/music/craft space. The home has a 2 car garage, off street parking and a large side yard to park your bikes. It's also conveniently located around the corner from Get Fit Davis.

Ready for move-in on August 5, 2020.

New paint and flooring installed in January 2020. There is a possibility of the house coming partially furnished.

Please submit all inquires and showing requests through the Lyon Property Management website at www.golyonpm.com

Rental criteria:
Minimum FICO score 620, minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, minimum 2 years positive rental history. Applications processed first come, first served. Applications will not be approved until you have viewed the property. Approved applicants must carry renter's insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to occupancy.

Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5560896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Renoir Avenue have any available units?
1817 Renoir Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1817 Renoir Avenue have?
Some of 1817 Renoir Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Renoir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Renoir Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Renoir Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Renoir Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 1817 Renoir Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Renoir Avenue offers parking.
Does 1817 Renoir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 Renoir Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Renoir Avenue have a pool?
No, 1817 Renoir Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Renoir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1817 Renoir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Renoir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Renoir Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 Renoir Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 Renoir Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
