1817 Renoir Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom North Davis Home For Rent - This North Davis one-story home in the Green Meadows subdivision is waiting for you to call it home. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is an upstairs loft/office/music/craft space. The home has a 2 car garage, off street parking and a large side yard to park your bikes. It's also conveniently located around the corner from Get Fit Davis.



Ready for move-in on August 5, 2020.



New paint and flooring installed in January 2020. There is a possibility of the house coming partially furnished.



Please submit all inquires and showing requests through the Lyon Property Management website at www.golyonpm.com



Rental criteria:

Minimum FICO score 620, minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, minimum 2 years positive rental history. Applications processed first come, first served. Applications will not be approved until you have viewed the property. Approved applicants must carry renter's insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to occupancy.



Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5560896)