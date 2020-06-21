All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 1214 Colgate Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
1214 Colgate Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1214 Colgate Dr

1214 Colgate Drive · (530) 564-7468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
East Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1214 Colgate Drive, Davis, CA 95616
East Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1214 Colgate Dr · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1214 Colgate Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus room Steps away from DownTown Davis! - This is a Great opportunity to live in a 4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to downtown Davis and a short bike ride to UC Davis.
Kitchen was remodeled in 2016.
New roof in 2019. Swamp cooler, water heater, stove and washer dryer are all newer.
Nice size backyard for relaxation.
Driveway and off street parking are available.
Rent is $2600 a month, Deposit is $3900.
Move in September 1st

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Colgate Dr have any available units?
1214 Colgate Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1214 Colgate Dr have?
Some of 1214 Colgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Colgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Colgate Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Colgate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Colgate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 1214 Colgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Colgate Dr does offer parking.
Does 1214 Colgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Colgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Colgate Dr have a pool?
No, 1214 Colgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Colgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 1214 Colgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Colgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Colgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Colgate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Colgate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1214 Colgate Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace
Davis, CA 95616
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 1 BedroomsDavis 2 Bedrooms
Davis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with Pool
Davis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity