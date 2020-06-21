Amenities

1214 Colgate Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus room Steps away from DownTown Davis! - This is a Great opportunity to live in a 4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to downtown Davis and a short bike ride to UC Davis.

Kitchen was remodeled in 2016.

New roof in 2019. Swamp cooler, water heater, stove and washer dryer are all newer.

Nice size backyard for relaxation.

Driveway and off street parking are available.

Rent is $2600 a month, Deposit is $3900.

Move in September 1st



No Pets Allowed



