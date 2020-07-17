All apartments in Culver City
7101 SUMMERTIME Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7101 SUMMERTIME Lane

7101 Summertime Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom with 1 1/2 bath (full bath is located in the master bedroom) corner condo in Lakeside Village Complex with new updates, wood flooring, appliances, water filter and more. Spacious living room/ dining room combination featuring a fireplace and patio. Kitchen has a new stove, refrigerator, hood fan, garbage disposal, and natural light. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with an upgraded bathroom while the 2nd bedroom opens to the living room. This unit comes with 2 tandem parking spots in the garage. Great location in Culver City, near Culver City Park, and shopping amenities. The complex has relaxing walkways, clubhouse, 3 pools, outdoor cooking and eating areas, security gate and guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane have any available units?
7101 SUMMERTIME Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane have?
Some of 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7101 SUMMERTIME Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane offers parking.
Does 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane has a pool.
Does 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane have accessible units?
No, 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 SUMMERTIME Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
