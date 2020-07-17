7101 SUMMERTIME Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom with 1 1/2 bath (full bath is located in the master bedroom) corner condo in Lakeside Village Complex with new updates, wood flooring, appliances, water filter and more. Spacious living room/ dining room combination featuring a fireplace and patio. Kitchen has a new stove, refrigerator, hood fan, garbage disposal, and natural light. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with an upgraded bathroom while the 2nd bedroom opens to the living room. This unit comes with 2 tandem parking spots in the garage. Great location in Culver City, near Culver City Park, and shopping amenities. The complex has relaxing walkways, clubhouse, 3 pools, outdoor cooking and eating areas, security gate and guest parking.