Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4312 Overland,
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

4312 Overland,

4312 Overland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Culver City Cozy Apartment Right By Sony Studios - Cozy Apartment
With Carpet Floors
A nice dining breakfast nook
Plenty of closet space
1-car shared Garage Parking w/ Remote
Large tiled kitchen with Stove included,
Patio, shared backyard.
Wall heater.
Please call and make sure to leave a message! Paid water & trash & gardener.
Great location! Close to Sony Studios, restaurants, shops, and public transportation.
No Pets

TO VIEW THIS UNIT YOU MAY COME TO OUR OFFICE TO BORROW KEYS

MILLER & DESATNIK MANAGEMENT CO.
3623 MOTOR AVE. LOS ANGELES, CA 90034

REFUNDABLE $40 CASH DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED (YOU MAY BORROW 1-4 SET OF KEYS WITH ONE DEPOSIT)
MONDAY-FRIDAY: 9am-4pm, AND RETURN THEM BY 5pm
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: 11AM-3PM AND RETURN THEM BY 4pm
OUR OFFICE HOURS ARE
MONDAY-FRIDAY: 9am TO 5pm
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: 11am TO 4pm

(RLNE5036745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Overland, have any available units?
4312 Overland, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4312 Overland, have?
Some of 4312 Overland,'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Overland, currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Overland, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Overland, pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Overland, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4312 Overland, offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Overland, offers parking.
Does 4312 Overland, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Overland, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Overland, have a pool?
No, 4312 Overland, does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Overland, have accessible units?
No, 4312 Overland, does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Overland, have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 Overland, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 Overland, have units with air conditioning?
No, 4312 Overland, does not have units with air conditioning.
