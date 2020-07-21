4312 Overland,

Amenities
Culver City Cozy Apartment Right By Sony Studios - Cozy Apartment
With Carpet Floors
A nice dining breakfast nook
Plenty of closet space
1-car shared Garage Parking w/ Remote
Large tiled kitchen with Stove included,
Patio, shared backyard.
Wall heater.
Please call and make sure to leave a message! Paid water & trash & gardener.
Great location! Close to Sony Studios, restaurants, shops, and public transportation.
No Pets
TO VIEW THIS UNIT YOU MAY COME TO OUR OFFICE TO BORROW KEYS
MILLER & DESATNIK MANAGEMENT CO.
3623 MOTOR AVE. LOS ANGELES, CA 90034
REFUNDABLE $40 CASH DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED (YOU MAY BORROW 1-4 SET OF KEYS WITH ONE DEPOSIT)
MONDAY-FRIDAY: 9am-4pm, AND RETURN THEM BY 5pm
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: 11AM-3PM AND RETURN THEM BY 4pm
OUR OFFICE HOURS ARE
MONDAY-FRIDAY: 9am TO 5pm
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: 11am TO 4pm
(RLNE5036745)