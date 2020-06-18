All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 4045 JACKSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4045 JACKSON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4045 JACKSON Avenue

4045 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4045 Jackson Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
hot tub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
New! ~Location, location, location. ~Modern custom construction in the heart of Culver City complete with extra large light filled windows, new cabinets, central A/C and heating, new bathroom w/ spa tub, large outdoor space with fruit trees and more! ~Take advantage of this prime Culver City location conveniently located to the downtown area and the newly completed Culver Steps, Sony Pictures, Jackson Market, Carlson and Vet Parks with easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways. ~Front unit also available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 JACKSON Avenue have any available units?
4045 JACKSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4045 JACKSON Avenue have?
Some of 4045 JACKSON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 JACKSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4045 JACKSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 JACKSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4045 JACKSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4045 JACKSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4045 JACKSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 4045 JACKSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 JACKSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 JACKSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 4045 JACKSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4045 JACKSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4045 JACKSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 JACKSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 JACKSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 JACKSON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4045 JACKSON Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts