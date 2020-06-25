Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3540 Wesley St - Property Id: 223778



Prime Culver City home steps away from Platform, Soul Cycle, and Downtown Culver!



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has an open floor-plan with excellent feng shui. There are marble counters, hardwood floors, modern fixtures throughout, brand new Thermador stove, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave. The master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet equipped with built-ins, barn door leading to the master bathroom, his and hers sinks. The laundry room has full-sized Kenmore Elite washer and dryer. The backyard has a tangerine tree, deck, and tons of room for entertaining under the string lights. The two car garage and spacious gated driveway can accommodate several cars. Central A/C and heat.

