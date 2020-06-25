All apartments in Culver City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

3540 Wesley St

3540 Wesley Street · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Wesley Street, Culver City, CA 90232
Lucerne-Higuera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3540 Wesley St - Property Id: 223778

Prime Culver City home steps away from Platform, Soul Cycle, and Downtown Culver!

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has an open floor-plan with excellent feng shui. There are marble counters, hardwood floors, modern fixtures throughout, brand new Thermador stove, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave. The master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet equipped with built-ins, barn door leading to the master bathroom, his and hers sinks. The laundry room has full-sized Kenmore Elite washer and dryer. The backyard has a tangerine tree, deck, and tons of room for entertaining under the string lights. The two car garage and spacious gated driveway can accommodate several cars. Central A/C and heat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223778
Property Id 223778

(RLNE5614249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Wesley St have any available units?
3540 Wesley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3540 Wesley St have?
Some of 3540 Wesley St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Wesley St currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Wesley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Wesley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Wesley St is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Wesley St offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Wesley St offers parking.
Does 3540 Wesley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3540 Wesley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Wesley St have a pool?
No, 3540 Wesley St does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Wesley St have accessible units?
No, 3540 Wesley St does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Wesley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Wesley St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3540 Wesley St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3540 Wesley St has units with air conditioning.

