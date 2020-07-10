3410 Sherbourne Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming Culver City Arts District home near Expo Light Rail Station, the Platform's & Helms Bakery's shops & restaurants. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car detached garage and an outdoor back patio area for entertaining. The house recently had the hardwood flooring refinished and was freshly painted. New oven & stovetop in kitchen.

Charming Culver City Arts District home near Expo Light Rail Station, the Platform's & Helms Bakery's shops & restaurants. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car detached garage and an outdoor back patio area for entertaining. The house recently had the hardwood flooring refinished and was freshly painted. New oven & stovetop in kitchen.