3410 Sherbourne Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:43 AM

3410 Sherbourne Drive

3410 Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Sherbourne Drive, Culver City, CA 90232
McManus

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming Culver City Arts District home near Expo Light Rail Station, the Platform's & Helms Bakery's shops & restaurants. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car detached garage and an outdoor back patio area for entertaining. The house recently had the hardwood flooring refinished and was freshly painted. New oven & stovetop in kitchen.
Charming Culver City Arts District home near Expo Light Rail Station, the Platform's & Helms Bakery's shops & restaurants. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car detached garage and an outdoor back patio area for entertaining. The house recently had the hardwood flooring refinished and was freshly painted. New oven & stovetop in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Sherbourne Drive have any available units?
3410 Sherbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3410 Sherbourne Drive have?
Some of 3410 Sherbourne Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Sherbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Sherbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Sherbourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Sherbourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Sherbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Sherbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 3410 Sherbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Sherbourne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Sherbourne Drive have a pool?
No, 3410 Sherbourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Sherbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3410 Sherbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Sherbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Sherbourne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Sherbourne Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3410 Sherbourne Drive has units with air conditioning.
