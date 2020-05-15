3349 Caroline Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Quiet Duplex Culver City Arts District 2b/1bth - Property Id: 205691



CATS OK - NO DOGS!

VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL - Reduced Lease Prices - 2 weeks only!

If you begin your lease between February 14 and March 1, you will receive the special monthly rates of $2595 for 1 Occupant, $2750 for 2 Occupants, $3295 for 3 Occupants, or $3495 for 4 Occupants.



Beautiful, Quiet & Safe Duplex Rental located in the "Culver City Art District", and only a few short blocks the Expo LightRail Metrolink Access HUB, very close to 10 & 405 Frwys. 1 block away from the Ballona Creek Bike Path that runs to the beach. Owner & Security next door 22/7. Picket fence w/private entrance, washer/dryer hookups. Beautiful original refinished HARDWOOD floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms.



QUIET TENANT(S) ONLY PLEASE - NO musical instruments etc!

CATS OK / NO DOGS! - NO BIRDS! - NO REPTILES!

Non-smokers only



Please email or you call and leave a message (NO TEXTS). NO SOLICITATIONS!!!

No Dogs Allowed



