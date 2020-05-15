All apartments in Culver City
3349 Caroline Ave

3349 Caroline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3349 Caroline Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
McManus

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Quiet Duplex Culver City Arts District 2b/1bth - Property Id: 205691

CATS OK - NO DOGS!
VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL - Reduced Lease Prices - 2 weeks only!
If you begin your lease between February 14 and March 1, you will receive the special monthly rates of $2595 for 1 Occupant, $2750 for 2 Occupants, $3295 for 3 Occupants, or $3495 for 4 Occupants.

Beautiful, Quiet & Safe Duplex Rental located in the "Culver City Art District", and only a few short blocks the Expo LightRail Metrolink Access HUB, very close to 10 & 405 Frwys. 1 block away from the Ballona Creek Bike Path that runs to the beach. Owner & Security next door 22/7. Picket fence w/private entrance, washer/dryer hookups. Beautiful original refinished HARDWOOD floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms.

QUIET TENANT(S) ONLY PLEASE - NO musical instruments etc!
CATS OK / NO DOGS! - NO BIRDS! - NO REPTILES!
Non-smokers only

Please email or you call and leave a message (NO TEXTS). NO SOLICITATIONS!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205691
Property Id 205691

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5471969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3349 Caroline Ave have any available units?
3349 Caroline Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3349 Caroline Ave have?
Some of 3349 Caroline Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3349 Caroline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3349 Caroline Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 Caroline Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3349 Caroline Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3349 Caroline Ave offer parking?
No, 3349 Caroline Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3349 Caroline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3349 Caroline Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 Caroline Ave have a pool?
No, 3349 Caroline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3349 Caroline Ave have accessible units?
No, 3349 Caroline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 Caroline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3349 Caroline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3349 Caroline Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3349 Caroline Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
