Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3220 Roberts Ave

3220 Roberts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3220 Roberts Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
McManus

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
3220 Roberts Ave Available 07/01/20 3bd/1ba home in a quiet and quality neighborhood - 3bd/1ba front home in a 2 on a lot, in a quiet and quality neighborhood right next to park, hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit, large living room with dinning room, kitchen with center island and sitting area, 3 nice size bedrooms with full size bathroom in the center. Well maintained front and back yard. driveway parking and washer and dryer in the unit.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Sorry, Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE5842585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Roberts Ave have any available units?
3220 Roberts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3220 Roberts Ave have?
Some of 3220 Roberts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Roberts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Roberts Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Roberts Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 Roberts Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3220 Roberts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Roberts Ave offers parking.
Does 3220 Roberts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 Roberts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Roberts Ave have a pool?
No, 3220 Roberts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Roberts Ave have accessible units?
No, 3220 Roberts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Roberts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Roberts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Roberts Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Roberts Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

