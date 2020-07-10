Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

3220 Roberts Ave Available 07/01/20 3bd/1ba home in a quiet and quality neighborhood - 3bd/1ba front home in a 2 on a lot, in a quiet and quality neighborhood right next to park, hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit, large living room with dinning room, kitchen with center island and sitting area, 3 nice size bedrooms with full size bathroom in the center. Well maintained front and back yard. driveway parking and washer and dryer in the unit.

