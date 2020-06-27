Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

11214 Huntley Place Available 06/01/20 ***Culver City HOME on a gorgeous tree-lined cul-de-sac! *** Ready for appointments 6/01/2020*** - Culver City home on a gorgeous tree-lined cul-de-sac!Awesome school district .Culver City Schools & Services. Farragut Elementary! This Ranch-style 3-bedroom home has a large open living room with beautiful peg & groove hardwood floors, crown molding, travertine marble fireplace and picture windows looking out to the quiet cul-de-sac. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters. Updated systems include new central heat, copper plumbing, new dishwasher, new windows and built-in speakers. The back bedroom has a sliding wood door to the raised brick patio and grass yard which is surrounded by mature landscaping. The detached 2-car garage would make a great office or art studio. Amazing location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac! Culver City Schools & Services! Farragut Elementary!



Please call Araceli Alvarado to make an appointment 310-279-3288



(RLNE4963872)