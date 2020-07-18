11052 Culver Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper front apartment in 7 unit building in Culver City. No smoking. No pets of any kind. Fresh paint. Window air conditioning units in bedroom windows. Gas range and refrigerator included. Laundry room on site with coin operated washer and dryer. One assigned parking space in carport in back of building. Month to month or one year lease. Date Available: Aug 15th 2020, or possibly sooner. $2,100/month rent. $1,500 security deposit Accepting applications now by appointment only. Call or email.