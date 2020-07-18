All apartments in Culver City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

11052 Culver Boulevard

11052 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11052 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper front apartment in 7 unit building in Culver City. No smoking. No pets of any kind. Fresh paint. Window air conditioning units in bedroom windows. Gas range and refrigerator included. Laundry room on site with coin operated washer and dryer. One assigned parking space in carport in back of building. Month to month or one year lease. Date Available: Aug 15th 2020, or possibly sooner. $2,100/month rent. $1,500 security deposit Accepting applications now by appointment only. Call or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11052 Culver Boulevard have any available units?
11052 Culver Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11052 Culver Boulevard have?
Some of 11052 Culver Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11052 Culver Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11052 Culver Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11052 Culver Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11052 Culver Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 11052 Culver Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11052 Culver Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11052 Culver Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11052 Culver Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11052 Culver Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11052 Culver Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11052 Culver Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11052 Culver Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11052 Culver Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11052 Culver Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11052 Culver Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11052 Culver Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
