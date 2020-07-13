Apartment List
/
CA
/
garden grove
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Garden Grove, CA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,333
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,642
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12901 Garden Grove Blv
12901 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$2,202
350 sqft
Director of sales - Property Id: 285318 Additional Guest Room amenities include: • All Suites feature a Fully Equipped Kitchen with cooktop, microwave, full-sized refrigerator/freezer (with icemaker), dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, utensils,

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10242 Tyhurst Rd
10242 Tyhurst Road, Garden Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1981 sqft
10242 Tyhurst Rd Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon: Gorgeous Remodeled 4Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove! - Gorgeous home located near Brookhurst & Lampson near the 22 freeway. The home has been remodeled to have an open floorplan.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
10361 garden grove Boulevard
10361 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor single level unit condo offers 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom w/ 2 parking spaces in the detached garage. Bright and spacious living room opens to the oversized private patio and it has fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
12842 Palm Street
12842 Palm Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1342 sqft
PREMIERE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CORNER UNIT IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE LOTUS WALK COMMUNITY! GORGEOUS MODERN, OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT AND WINDOWS! THE HOME FEATURES BEAUTIFUL STAINED CONCRETE FLOORING THE MOMENT YOU STEP IN

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12036 SYCAMORE LN
12036 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1213 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11402 Jacalene Ln
11402 Jacalene Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1133 sqft
3 Bd 1.50 Ba Home Garden Grove $2700 - Property Id: 248631 3 bedroom, 1.25 bathroom 1,133 st home is set back on a large on large lot on one of Garden Groves beautiful family friendly neighborhoods close to Disneyland.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8602 Chapman Ave
8602 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available 08/21/20 $1850 Beautiful Two Bedroom with Garage - Property Id: 53924 Beautiful and spacious upgraded two bedroom with two bathroom, upstairs, located in a gorgeous and tranquil community ,,Villa Chapman", minutes away from freeway,
Results within 1 mile of Garden Grove
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
51 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
17 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,912
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
22 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,243
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
23 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,152
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
The Anaheim Resort
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Side
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave
5125 West Lehnhardt Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1640 sqft
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Remodeled Single Story Home - You will flip out for this completely remodeled home! Absolutely gorgeous inside and out. All new kitchen, flooring, fixtures and paint, and landscaping.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
13771 Wilson St
13771 Wilson Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1614 sqft
13771 Wilson St Available 08/08/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 3Bd 2Ba Home w/ Den in Westminster! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Stunningly remodeled, single story interior tract home in Westminster.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
1767 South Camrose Street
1767 Camrose Street, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
1590 sqft
Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
8952 Syracuse Avenue
8952 Syracuse Avenue, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1325 sqft
Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, - Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, New Stove, Freshly Reglazed Counter Tops, Separate Dining, Brick Wood Burning Fireplace, Original Hard Wood Floors Throughout, New Double Pane

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Anaheim
947 E. Drapery Ln
947 E Drapery Ln, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1590 sqft
Welcome Home to this Newer 3bdr/3 bath Condo Near freeways and Disneyland - GATED condo in the intimate Tapestry Walk! THE MOST CONVENIENT location welcomes you to living at an elevated level.

July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report. Garden Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garden Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report. Garden Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garden Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Garden Grove rents declined over the past month

Garden Grove rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Garden Grove stand at $1,633 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,098 for a two-bedroom. Garden Grove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garden Grove, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Garden Grove

    As rents have increased marginally in Garden Grove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Garden Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Garden Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $2,098 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Garden Grove's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Garden Grove than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Garden Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarden Grove 3 BedroomsGarden Grove Apartments under $1,400Garden Grove Apartments under $1,600
    Garden Grove Apartments with BalconyGarden Grove Apartments with GarageGarden Grove Apartments with GymGarden Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Apartments with Pool
    Garden Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerGarden Grove Cheap PlacesGarden Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarden Grove Furnished ApartmentsGarden Grove Pet Friendly PlacesGarden Grove Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
    Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
    Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles