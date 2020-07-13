/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM
113 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Westminster, CA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
13771 Wilson St
13771 Wilson Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1614 sqft
13771 Wilson St Available 08/08/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 3Bd 2Ba Home w/ Den in Westminster! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Stunningly remodeled, single story interior tract home in Westminster.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
14041 Locust Street
14041 Locust Street, Westminster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
962 sqft
Brand new community conveniently located in the heart of Westminister, next to shopping centers, ample restaurants, Westminer District schools, various places of worship and community parks, the complex is within two blocks of access to both the
1 of 35
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
6122 Hefley 44
6122 Hefley Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1524 sqft
3 Bd 2.5 Ba 1524sf Townhome Westminster $2,600 - Property Id: 245389 Wow! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Ba, 2 story Condo has 1,524 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you need, exactly where you need it. 2-car garage and private patio.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
19 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,980
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
31 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,886
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,850
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1053 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Washington
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach. Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Side
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave
5125 West Lehnhardt Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1640 sqft
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Remodeled Single Story Home - You will flip out for this completely remodeled home! Absolutely gorgeous inside and out. All new kitchen, flooring, fixtures and paint, and landscaping.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington
8131 San Angelo Drive 20
8131 San Angelo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
Unit 20 Available 07/20/20 NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!! - Property Id: 65896 Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach. Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Washington
7912-7922 Aldrich Dr.
7912 Aldrich Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1025 sqft
This Multi-Family is located at 7912-7922 Aldrich Dr. Huntington Beach, CA. This property is walking distance to Bella Terra and Target, one mile from Golden West College, minutes from the 405 freeway and 6 miles to the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Washington
7892 Holt Dr 7
7892 Holt Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Unit 7 Available 07/22/20 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 316318 This unit is located 0.5 miles from Bella Terra outlet, Pavilions Place, local restaurants, Starbucks, and the 405 freeway.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
College Park East
4880 Hazelnut Avenue
4880 Hazelnut Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1642 sqft
Single Level 4 bedrooms ~ 2 baths , spacious open floor-plan, remodeled kitchen, fully equipped with Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
12381 Arrowhead St. 31-20
12381 Arrowhead Street, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 31-20 Available 08/15/20 HUGEunit! SMALLprice=1+1= 2nd Flr 31-20 - Property Id: 121201 (By Appointment Only ) NO DOGS ALLOWED IN THE APT Ask About Our $$ $400 Discount (OAC) $$ IF SPACE IS A PROBLEM---, I HAVE YOUR SOLUTION! LARGE Apt.......
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
51 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
