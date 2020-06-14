Apartment List
/
CA
/
garden grove
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

184 Apartments for rent in Garden Grove, CA with garage

Garden Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9155 Westminster Ave
9155 Westminster Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1132 sqft
9155 Westminster Ave Available 07/18/20 Nice 2BD & 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12428 Lambert
12428 Lambert Cir, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Formal Living Room With Brick Fireplace, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining, New Carpet, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12635 Main St Unit 213
12635 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1254 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 balconies, Central AC - NEXT SHOWING: Large and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11691 Leota Lane
11691 Leota Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED WITH GREAT LOCATION, Beautiful single story Cul-De-ac home. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, 2 car garage with long driveway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12428 Lambert Circle
12428 Lambert Circle, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Formal Living Room With Brick Fireplace, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining, New Carpet, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, Master Bedroom With Wall A/C, Double Attached

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Little Saigon
1 Unit Available
9918 13th Street
9918 13th Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
812 sqft
Very nice and upgraded condominium in the heart of Little Saigon. The 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo nested on top of its own 2-car garage and ready to move in.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13801 Shirley Street
13801 Shirley Street, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
830 sqft
Beautiful Garden Grove Condo in a quiet gated community. Fully renovated 2 beds with 2 baths, inside stack-able laundry hook up-ready and 2 car detached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12036 SYCAMORE LN
12036 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1213 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11402 Jacalene Ln
11402 Jacalene Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1133 sqft
3 Bd 1.50 Ba Home Garden Grove $2700 - Property Id: 248631 3 bedroom, 1.25 bathroom 1,133 st home is set back on a large on large lot on one of Garden Groves beautiful family friendly neighborhoods close to Disneyland.
Results within 1 mile of Garden Grove
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Platinum Triangle
25 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
11 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Stanton
2 Units Available
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave, Stanton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cris Village Apartments in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Orangewood Garden in Anaheim, CA! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1357 S. Walnut St, #3915
1357 S Walnut St, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1446 sqft
Three Bedroom Condo in a Great Location! - **$200 off the first two months rent!** This two story condominium is 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
8762 PACHECO AVENUE
8762 Pacheco Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
8762 PACHECO AVENUE Available 06/17/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 1.
City Guide for Garden Grove, CA

"You drive east from the ocean with both hands tied on the wheel and you go past Garden Grove. As the pleasure index rises, the things that you've got coming will do things that you're afraid to. There is someone waiting out there with a mouthful of surprises." (-- Mountain Goats, "The Young Thousands")

This thriving bedroom community, located just half an hour south of L.A., is one of California's most dynamic and livable communities with more than a dash of local color. If you like strawberries, multiplex cinemas, high-rise hotels, and non-big-city prices, this could be your own blue Heaven.

Having trouble with Craigslist Garden Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Garden Grove, CA

Garden Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarden Grove 3 BedroomsGarden Grove Apartments under $1,300Garden Grove Apartments under $1,400Garden Grove Apartments under $1,600
Garden Grove Apartments with BalconyGarden Grove Apartments with GarageGarden Grove Apartments with GymGarden Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Apartments with Pool
Garden Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerGarden Grove Cheap PlacesGarden Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarden Grove Furnished ApartmentsGarden Grove Pet Friendly PlacesGarden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles