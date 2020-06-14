Apartment List
/
CA
/
westminster
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CA with garage

Westminster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
8762 PACHECO AVENUE
8762 Pacheco Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
8762 PACHECO AVENUE Available 06/17/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
9251 Dalton Circle
9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1339 sqft
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
14532 SOUTHFIELD DR.
14532 Southfield Drive, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2128 sqft
2 STORY HOME WITH POOL WESTMINSTER - IN PREP BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI APPROXIMATELY 2,200 SQ FT, OPEN CEILINGS, GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE AND CENTRAL HEATING, KITCHEN

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5011 Cambridge Avenue
5011 Cambridge Avenue, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1856 sqft
Charming and expanded open concept floor plan located at the end of a cul de sac in the highly sought-after Sol Vista tract and award-winning Eastwood Elementary School.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road
5252 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1419 sqft
The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5762 Kylie Avenue
5762 Kylie Avenue, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,597
2300 sqft
Welcome Home! to your Gated superior maintained amenities completed community of newer constructed homes which are fewer and far between in the area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
13471 Woodwind Court
13471 Woodwind Court, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1291 sqft
Great location, great price, great completely remodel 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths!!! Large living room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace and bar area.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
6122 Hefley 44
6122 Hefley Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1524 sqft
3 Bd 2.5 Ba 1524sf Townhome Westminster $2,600 - Property Id: 245389 Wow! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Ba, 2 story Condo has 1,524 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you need, exactly where you need it. 2-car garage and private patio.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fountain Valley
17 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
31 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
Washington
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach.  Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9155 Westminster Ave
9155 Westminster Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1132 sqft
9155 Westminster Ave Available 07/18/20 Nice 2BD & 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1524 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington
1 Unit Available
16121 Malaga Lane
16121 Malaga Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington
1 Unit Available
16675 Arbor Circle, Unit 34C
16675 Arbor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
835 sqft
Sunny and Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Townhouse - Large Living Room/Dining Room Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances 2 Bedrooms, Master has walk-in closet 1 Bathroom Shared Garage Common area Pool/Spa New Paint Newer

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32
12381 Arrowhead Street, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1400 sqft
Unit 81-32 Available 07/25/20 HUGEunit! SMALLprice=3+2= 2nd Flr - Property Id: 105812 Ask About Our $$$ $400 Discount (OAC) $$ We Pay Water, Trash & Gas NO DOGS ALLOWED IN THE APT Income requirement is $7000.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Washington
1 Unit Available
7891-7901 Stark Dr.
7891 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
7891-7901 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA is a multi-family home. It is 14 turn-key apartment units, situated less than 400 yards to the Bella Terra Mall. Amenities include 24 garage stalls, select yards, balconies, and on-site laundry rooms.
City Guide for Westminster, CA

Westminster will you lie with me? /Westminster can you try to please?" (-- Kevin Drew, "Westminster")

Lie down in in comfy, cozy Westminster, California, and you'll definitely be pleased by this sunny Orange County city. Westminster is an oceanside masterpiece of warm weather and ocean breezes that float overland to cool the area. The city is accessible by Interstate 405 and the 22 Fwy, and it has plenty to offer in the way of sites and things to do. With Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach, and Long Beach all a short distance away, you'll soon see that life's a, you know, beach, here in Westminster.

Having trouble with Craigslist Westminster? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Westminster, CA

Westminster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster 3 BedroomsWestminster Accessible ApartmentsWestminster Apartments with Balcony
Westminster Apartments with GarageWestminster Apartments with GymWestminster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestminster Apartments with Parking
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Apartments with Washer-DryerWestminster Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestminster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles