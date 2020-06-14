165 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CA with garage
1 of 3
1 of 2
1 of 66
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 36
1 of 1
1 of 35
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 53
1 of 14
1 of 41
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 3
Westminster will you lie with me? /Westminster can you try to please?" (-- Kevin Drew, "Westminster")
Lie down in in comfy, cozy Westminster, California, and you'll definitely be pleased by this sunny Orange County city. Westminster is an oceanside masterpiece of warm weather and ocean breezes that float overland to cool the area. The city is accessible by Interstate 405 and the 22 Fwy, and it has plenty to offer in the way of sites and things to do. With Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach, and Long Beach all a short distance away, you'll soon see that life's a, you know, beach, here in Westminster.
Having trouble with Craigslist Westminster? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Westminster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.