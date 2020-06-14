Apartment List
185 Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA with garage

Fountain Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fountain Valley
17 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
8569 TRINITY RIVER CIRCLE
8569 Trinity River Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
7 Bedrooms
$4,400
2722 sqft
Prestigious Greenbrook Estate: 7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home - Prestigious Greenbrook Estate: 7 Bedroom 3 Bath Home On Cul-De-Sac, Kitchen With Extended Bar Island, Granite Counter Tops, New Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Step Down Living

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
17731 Fremont St.
17731 Fremont Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1738 sqft
Fountain Valley 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house. Large yard - 17331 Fremont Street Fountain Valley, CA. 92708 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. Corner lot. Large yard, great for entertaining. Patio.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18893 Santa Isadora Street
18893 Santa Isadora Street, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2016 sqft
HURRY To This SINGLE STORY Upgraded Turnkey Detached Single Family Residence In Stratford Park I Located In A Most HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And The Owner Will Even Consider Pets On Case By Case Basis).

1 of 28

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18642 Redwood Street
18642 Redwood Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1461 sqft
*COMING SOON* Remodeled Fountain Valley Home With Giant Yard - This beautiful single level home has incredible upgrades and features.

1 of 15

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16515 Yucca Circle
16515 Yucca Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
16515 Yucca Circle Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Single Story Home on Over-sized Lot in Fountain Valley - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS - SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH** Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour:
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Valley
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
31 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10412 Mauretania Circle
10412 Mauretania Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 10412 Mauretania Circle - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home, Newly Remodeled, Large open kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Fireplace in Living Room, Large Backyard, RV Access 10.5' X 20' (or longer), 2 Car Garage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8762 Garfield Ave
8762 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1624 sqft
Beautiful Home Located in Huntington Beach! - This home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntington Beach. There is fresh paint inside the home and new lush carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and dual pane windows.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17641 Sergio Circle #204
17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
897 sqft
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
8762 PACHECO AVENUE
8762 Pacheco Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
8762 PACHECO AVENUE Available 06/17/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17682 Cameron A
17682 Cameron Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
1Bed/1Ba Remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 272348 Excellent location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Adams
1 Unit Available
9602 Pettswood Drive
9602 Pettswood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1174 sqft
9602 Pettswood Drive Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon-Huntington Beach Townhome with Detached Garage- 5 min Drive to the Beach - All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link * Newly Renovated End Unit * Premium

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington
1 Unit Available
16675 Arbor Circle, Unit 34C
16675 Arbor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
835 sqft
Sunny and Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Townhouse - Large Living Room/Dining Room Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances 2 Bedrooms, Master has walk-in closet 1 Bathroom Shared Garage Common area Pool/Spa New Paint Newer

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19272 Hickory Lane
19272 Hickory Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1812 sqft
19272 Hickory Lane Available 07/01/20 A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story House, - A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
9251 Dalton Circle
9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1339 sqft
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
731 Owen Dr.
731 Owen Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,550
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Only 2 miles to the famous Huntington Pier. Bike to Main street on Tuesday nights and see all the vendors that take over these street blocks.. Visit the new Pacific City with its numerous shops and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oak View
1 Unit Available
17972 Baron Circle
17972 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Available Now. Welcome to this Remodeled, Upper Unit in a 4-PLex on a Cul de Sac street near Central Park in Huntington Beach. No one Above or Below. There is a Private Balcony/Deck entry. The interiors have been Freshly Painted.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Newland
1 Unit Available
8361 Edam Circle
8361 Edam Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1328 sqft
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Rent this beautiful turnkey home in a quiet Huntington Beach neighborhood. The house has great curb appeal and has been very well maintained with lots of upgrades. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17681 Van Buren
17681 Van Buren Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1100 sqft
Huntington Beach 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom upstairs (end unit) condo/apartment is available to lease now! Completely remodeled and CLEAN!!! Open floor plan, bright and lovely kitchen with recessed lights, balcony off the dining area, brand new

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
19612 Topeka Lane
19612 Topeka Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1530 sqft
This perfect home has it all - location, style, beautiful landscaping and pride of ownership.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Washington
1 Unit Available
16623 Arbor Circle
16623 Arbor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
835 sqft
Lovely ground level Condo in the peaceful Harbor Gardens community. No one above or below you! This home has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a shared 2 car garage. There are also two extra sheds for storage and a community laundry facility.
City Guide for Fountain Valley, CA

Though it has only been an incorporated city for a little over 50 years, Fountain Valley is a small city with a big heart. How small you ask? About nine square miles small. But don’t worry, there is plenty to do in this cozy California town. The town motto, “A nice place to live,” fits Fountain Valley to a tee. Located in California’s Orange County, Fountain Valley is minutes from Huntington Beach, tourist attractions (Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland) and Newport Beach. This middle-class be...

Having trouble with Craigslist Fountain Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living in Fountain Valley is all a matter of taste. Are you an ocean lover? Check out the south side, where you can find great apartment living with reserved parking, spas and some smashing views of the Pacific. More of a mainland lover? Search the living options on the north side, which is bordered by Mile Square and offers some nice larger homes and newer apartment buildings that often feature pools, access to local parks, private yards and friendly demeanor towards pets. Overall, the area is safe, a great spot for families, has a very low crime rate and contains a plethora of apartment complexes with gated access.

Another hotly sought after area is Green Valley, one of the oldest and best maintained neighborhoods in Fountain Valley. Residents not only love it for its great elementary school, but for its parks (surprised?) and charming single family and apartment homes, as well. Brookhurst Ave. is the main street for all of your shopping and dining needs. Here you’ll find old ranch style homes mixed in with stores, eateries and a whole slew of entertainment options.

As for different cultures and diversity, the city has a large Vietnamese population and even has an area referred to as “Little Saigon,” which is filled with some great food and shopping. Residents spend many a weekend here and hardly ever leave with an empty stomach.

Fountain Valley is located in the heart of the OC and is chock-full of proud residents who’ll be the first to tell you exactly why it’s such a nice place to live. It may the location, it may be the schools, or it may even be the oh-so-quiet suburban living, but whatever the reason, those who live here aren’t itching to leave anytime soon. Peaceful neighborhoods moving at a good pace are what Fountain Valley is made of, and we sure hope you find just the spot to settle into. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fountain Valley, CA

Fountain Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

