Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
991 Somerton Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:47 AM

991 Somerton Dr

991 Somerton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

991 Somerton Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
Ocean View Single Family Home in Lighthouse Community - This Taylor Morrison ocean view home is located in the highly sought after Lighthouse Community. It is ideally located on a corner lot which lends to tons of light throughout the home. Ocean views can be enjoyed from almost every room in the house. The first floor offers a convenient work/live space and powder room that can also be used as a media or game room. The second floor is great for entertaining as it is open concept to the living space with a huge kitchen island. Kitchen is outfitted with recessed panel shaker style white cabinets and high end GE appliances. The third floor contains two guest rooms and a bathroom and a master suite complete with a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Laminated wood floors are throughout the home and the central cooling and heating system is equipped with a WIFI capable thermostat. Enjoy the SoCal weather and panoramic ocean views from the spacious rooftop deck that is accessible from the third floor. The Lighthouse Community is a true hidden gem in Costa Mesa with a great neighborhood feel. Amenities include a pool/spa, dog park, bocce court and playground.

(RLNE4882099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Somerton Dr have any available units?
991 Somerton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 991 Somerton Dr have?
Some of 991 Somerton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Somerton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
991 Somerton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Somerton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 Somerton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 991 Somerton Dr offer parking?
No, 991 Somerton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 991 Somerton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 Somerton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Somerton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 991 Somerton Dr has a pool.
Does 991 Somerton Dr have accessible units?
No, 991 Somerton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Somerton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 991 Somerton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
