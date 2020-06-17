991 Somerton Dr

Amenities
Ocean View Single Family Home in Lighthouse Community - This Taylor Morrison ocean view home is located in the highly sought after Lighthouse Community. It is ideally located on a corner lot which lends to tons of light throughout the home. Ocean views can be enjoyed from almost every room in the house. The first floor offers a convenient work/live space and powder room that can also be used as a media or game room. The second floor is great for entertaining as it is open concept to the living space with a huge kitchen island. Kitchen is outfitted with recessed panel shaker style white cabinets and high end GE appliances. The third floor contains two guest rooms and a bathroom and a master suite complete with a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Laminated wood floors are throughout the home and the central cooling and heating system is equipped with a WIFI capable thermostat. Enjoy the SoCal weather and panoramic ocean views from the spacious rooftop deck that is accessible from the third floor. The Lighthouse Community is a true hidden gem in Costa Mesa with a great neighborhood feel. Amenities include a pool/spa, dog park, bocce court and playground.
(RLNE4882099)