979 Post Rd.

Amenities
Home for Rent - Property Id: 145775
Welcome home to this treasure in Costa Mesa. Fully remodeled better than new. This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has an open style floor plan and beautiful landscaping. The property is centrally located near an assortment of restaurants, great schools, shopping, night life activities, and only a short distance to the beautiful pathways of the Newport Back Bay.
Unique features to this home:
Bonus Room with 2nd floor storage
Dutch Exterior door
Travertine and Wood flooring throughout
Recessed lighting
Fresh Paint
Dual Pane Windows
Double French Doors open to back patio
Custom Back Splash
Life Source Whole House Water Filtration System
Custom Whole House Central Vacuum System
Stainless Steel upgraded Appliances
Gas Fireplaces indoor and outdoor
Closet Organizers
Central AC/Heat with 3 separate zone controls
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Attached 2 Car Garage
In wall Doggie Door
Extra large 5 car driveway can fit a large RV
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145775p
Property Id 145775
(RLNE5081530)