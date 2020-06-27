All apartments in Costa Mesa
979 Post Rd.
979 Post Rd

979 Post Road · No Longer Available
Location

979 Post Road, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home for Rent - Property Id: 145775

Welcome home to this treasure in Costa Mesa. Fully remodeled better than new. This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has an open style floor plan and beautiful landscaping. The property is centrally located near an assortment of restaurants, great schools, shopping, night life activities, and only a short distance to the beautiful pathways of the Newport Back Bay.

Unique features to this home:
Bonus Room with 2nd floor storage
Dutch Exterior door
Travertine and Wood flooring throughout
Recessed lighting
Fresh Paint
Dual Pane Windows
Double French Doors open to back patio
Custom Back Splash
Life Source Whole House Water Filtration System
Custom Whole House Central Vacuum System
Stainless Steel upgraded Appliances
Gas Fireplaces indoor and outdoor
Closet Organizers
Central AC/Heat with 3 separate zone controls
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Attached 2 Car Garage
In wall Doggie Door
Extra large 5 car driveway can fit a large RV
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145775p
Property Id 145775

(RLNE5081530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 979 Post Rd have any available units?
979 Post Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 979 Post Rd have?
Some of 979 Post Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Post Rd currently offering any rent specials?
979 Post Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Post Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 Post Rd is pet friendly.
Does 979 Post Rd offer parking?
Yes, 979 Post Rd offers parking.
Does 979 Post Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 979 Post Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Post Rd have a pool?
No, 979 Post Rd does not have a pool.
Does 979 Post Rd have accessible units?
No, 979 Post Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Post Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 979 Post Rd has units with dishwashers.

