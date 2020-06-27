979 Post Rd.

Amenities

Welcome home to this treasure in Costa Mesa. Fully remodeled better than new. This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has an open style floor plan and beautiful landscaping. The property is centrally located near an assortment of restaurants, great schools, shopping, night life activities, and only a short distance to the beautiful pathways of the Newport Back Bay.



Unique features to this home:

Bonus Room with 2nd floor storage

Dutch Exterior door

Travertine and Wood flooring throughout

Recessed lighting

Fresh Paint

Dual Pane Windows

Double French Doors open to back patio

Custom Back Splash

Life Source Whole House Water Filtration System

Custom Whole House Central Vacuum System

Stainless Steel upgraded Appliances

Gas Fireplaces indoor and outdoor

Closet Organizers

Central AC/Heat with 3 separate zone controls

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Attached 2 Car Garage

In wall Doggie Door

Extra large 5 car driveway can fit a large RV

