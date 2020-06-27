941 Jasmine Circle

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled away on a quiet street in Greenbrook's South Coast Metro neighborhood. This home has been highly upgraded throughout! Key features include solar panels to keep utility costs down, as well as turf landscaping for minimum upkeep. Marble floors and a massive ice cold AC unit are just a few of the many desirable features this home has! Kitchen features an abundance of natural light through windows to the back yard as well as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home is immaculately clean both inside and out. A perfect home in a highly desired neighborhood. Make this home yours before anyone else does!