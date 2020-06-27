All apartments in Costa Mesa
941 Jasmine Circle

941 Jasmine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

941 Jasmine Circle, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled away on a quiet street in Greenbrook's South Coast Metro neighborhood. This home has been highly upgraded throughout! Key features include solar panels to keep utility costs down, as well as turf landscaping for minimum upkeep. Marble floors and a massive ice cold AC unit are just a few of the many desirable features this home has! Kitchen features an abundance of natural light through windows to the back yard as well as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home is immaculately clean both inside and out. A perfect home in a highly desired neighborhood. Make this home yours before anyone else does!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Jasmine Circle have any available units?
941 Jasmine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Jasmine Circle have?
Some of 941 Jasmine Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Jasmine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
941 Jasmine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Jasmine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 941 Jasmine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 941 Jasmine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 941 Jasmine Circle offers parking.
Does 941 Jasmine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Jasmine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Jasmine Circle have a pool?
No, 941 Jasmine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 941 Jasmine Circle have accessible units?
No, 941 Jasmine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Jasmine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Jasmine Circle has units with dishwashers.
