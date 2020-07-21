913 Arbor Street

Amenities

Spacious Single Family Home on Tree Lined Street with a Large Lot! This one level home has a well designed floor plan! Perfectly placed Skylights in the home enhance the welcoming sunshine to brighten up the home! Brand-New wood-like Vinyl flooring has been installed throughout. A spacious entry leads to the very roomy Great-room with soaring Vaulted ceilings, with a cozy fireplace on one wall and a paneled sliding glass door on the other, that leads to your enormous tropical oasis of a backyard, Palm trees included! The newly seeded front and backyards, will be filled with lush grass at its maturity by the time you move in! The centrally placed kitchen is equipped with a roomy pantry, a Brand New Stove/Oven and an efficient dishwasher. Owner has generously provided a microwave oven, refrigerator, washer & dryer, without warranty. Every bedroom is well lit and supplied with its own ceiling fan. Laundry is in garage with an adjacent soaking sink. Plenty of Street Parking! This home has been loved and care for! Submit for pets! Available August 3rd!