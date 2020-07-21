All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

913 Arbor Street

913 Arbor Street · No Longer Available
Location

913 Arbor Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Single Family Home on Tree Lined Street with a Large Lot! This one level home has a well designed floor plan! Perfectly placed Skylights in the home enhance the welcoming sunshine to brighten up the home! Brand-New wood-like Vinyl flooring has been installed throughout. A spacious entry leads to the very roomy Great-room with soaring Vaulted ceilings, with a cozy fireplace on one wall and a paneled sliding glass door on the other, that leads to your enormous tropical oasis of a backyard, Palm trees included! The newly seeded front and backyards, will be filled with lush grass at its maturity by the time you move in! The centrally placed kitchen is equipped with a roomy pantry, a Brand New Stove/Oven and an efficient dishwasher. Owner has generously provided a microwave oven, refrigerator, washer & dryer, without warranty. Every bedroom is well lit and supplied with its own ceiling fan. Laundry is in garage with an adjacent soaking sink. Plenty of Street Parking! This home has been loved and care for! Submit for pets! Available August 3rd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Arbor Street have any available units?
913 Arbor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Arbor Street have?
Some of 913 Arbor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Arbor Street currently offering any rent specials?
913 Arbor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Arbor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Arbor Street is pet friendly.
Does 913 Arbor Street offer parking?
Yes, 913 Arbor Street offers parking.
Does 913 Arbor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Arbor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Arbor Street have a pool?
No, 913 Arbor Street does not have a pool.
Does 913 Arbor Street have accessible units?
No, 913 Arbor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Arbor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Arbor Street has units with dishwashers.
