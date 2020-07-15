897 Center Street

Amenities

Come feel the breeze and live in this gorgeous, completely upgraded, 1Br/1Ba located in one of the best to be properties in CM! Newly upgraded for your living pleasure, this apartment home features individual, assigned parking for each unit along with outstanding interiors including: spacious and bright living and dining room, roomy bedroom, new windows, new modern floors, quartz countertops, spacious closet plus linen cabinets, high baseboards, and vertical blinds.Three conveniently located onsite laundry facilities. Charming property with a unique sense of community throughout. Friendly residents and the convenience of an On-site Manager. Just minutes from main freeways, Newport Beach pier, local shopping, restaurants and entertainment.Pets gladly accepted, with no monthly Pet Rent! Please call today! If we miss you, please leave a message and we will get back to you shortly!

