Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

897 Center Street

897 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

897 Center Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/25/20 COMING SOON...BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 BR/1 BA - Property Id: 58109

Come feel the breeze and live in this gorgeous, completely upgraded, 1Br/1Ba located in one of the best to be properties in CM! Newly upgraded for your living pleasure, this apartment home features individual, assigned parking for each unit along with outstanding interiors including: spacious and bright living and dining room, roomy bedroom, new windows, new modern floors, quartz countertops, spacious closet plus linen cabinets, high baseboards, and vertical blinds.Three conveniently located onsite laundry facilities. Charming property with a unique sense of community throughout. Friendly residents and the convenience of an On-site Manager. Just minutes from main freeways, Newport Beach pier, local shopping, restaurants and entertainment.Pets gladly accepted, with no monthly Pet Rent! Please call today! If we miss you, please leave a message and we will get back to you shortly!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58109
Property Id 58109

(RLNE5897434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Center Street have any available units?
897 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 897 Center Street have?
Some of 897 Center Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
897 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 897 Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 897 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 897 Center Street offers parking.
Does 897 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 897 Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Center Street have a pool?
No, 897 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 897 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 897 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 897 Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
