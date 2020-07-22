870 Darrell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Single Family Home in the Heart of Costa Mesa. This turnkey home is a must see with remodeled bathrooms and kitchen that includes granite counter tops, top of the line wood cabinets that are self closing and have under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and sink. Features include air conditioning, dual paned windows, recessed lighting and custom stained and polished contemporary concrete floors. *The 3rd bedroom is currently being used as an office, closet has been removed. The family room has French doors that open up to a private landscaped courtyard, which is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. 2 car garage with washer and dryer for your convenience. Large backyard with covered patio cover & above ground spa.

Call for details: Elia Ceniceros & Betty Parker - The L3 Real Estate - EliaRealEstate.com 714-713-0538