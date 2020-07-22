All apartments in Costa Mesa
870 Darrell Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

870 Darrell Street

870 Darrell Street · No Longer Available
Location

870 Darrell Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Single Family Home in the Heart of Costa Mesa. This turnkey home is a must see with remodeled bathrooms and kitchen that includes granite counter tops, top of the line wood cabinets that are self closing and have under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and sink. Features include air conditioning, dual paned windows, recessed lighting and custom stained and polished contemporary concrete floors. *The 3rd bedroom is currently being used as an office, closet has been removed. The family room has French doors that open up to a private landscaped courtyard, which is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. 2 car garage with washer and dryer for your convenience. Large backyard with covered patio cover & above ground spa.
Call for details: Elia Ceniceros & Betty Parker - The L3 Real Estate - EliaRealEstate.com 714-713-0538

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Darrell Street have any available units?
870 Darrell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Darrell Street have?
Some of 870 Darrell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Darrell Street currently offering any rent specials?
870 Darrell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Darrell Street pet-friendly?
No, 870 Darrell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 870 Darrell Street offer parking?
Yes, 870 Darrell Street offers parking.
Does 870 Darrell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Darrell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Darrell Street have a pool?
No, 870 Darrell Street does not have a pool.
Does 870 Darrell Street have accessible units?
No, 870 Darrell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Darrell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 Darrell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
