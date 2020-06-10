809 Gallery Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Spacious Costa Mesa Home for Lease in Gated Community - Located within Lifestyles, a private gated community and within walking distance of South Coast Plaza. This four bedroom home has been completely remodeled and is ready for immediate move in! Located on private cul-de-sac with extra long driveway. Inside the home you will find a brand new kitchen - granite countertops, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances overlooking a family room and fireplace.There's new wood flooring, baseboards and carpeting throughout and custom painted interior and exterior. There's even loft office and work area with custom built ins, a laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Upstairs in the master suite you will find a large bathroom, dual sinks, seperate shower and roman tub, and walk in closet complete with built ins. In the backyard you will love the BBQ island, covered patio and in the community there's even a playgound! The 2 car garage features lots of built in storage and custom epoxy floor. You will love living here. Call today!



(RLNE3716230)