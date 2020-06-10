All apartments in Costa Mesa
Location

809 Gallery Court, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 809 Gallery Court · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2274 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious Costa Mesa Home for Lease in Gated Community - Located within Lifestyles, a private gated community and within walking distance of South Coast Plaza. This four bedroom home has been completely remodeled and is ready for immediate move in! Located on private cul-de-sac with extra long driveway. Inside the home you will find a brand new kitchen - granite countertops, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances overlooking a family room and fireplace.There's new wood flooring, baseboards and carpeting throughout and custom painted interior and exterior. There's even loft office and work area with custom built ins, a laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Upstairs in the master suite you will find a large bathroom, dual sinks, seperate shower and roman tub, and walk in closet complete with built ins. In the backyard you will love the BBQ island, covered patio and in the community there's even a playgound! The 2 car garage features lots of built in storage and custom epoxy floor. You will love living here. Call today!

(RLNE3716230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Gallery Court have any available units?
809 Gallery Court has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Gallery Court have?
Some of 809 Gallery Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Gallery Court currently offering any rent specials?
809 Gallery Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Gallery Court pet-friendly?
No, 809 Gallery Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 809 Gallery Court offer parking?
Yes, 809 Gallery Court does offer parking.
Does 809 Gallery Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Gallery Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Gallery Court have a pool?
No, 809 Gallery Court does not have a pool.
Does 809 Gallery Court have accessible units?
No, 809 Gallery Court does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Gallery Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Gallery Court does not have units with dishwashers.
