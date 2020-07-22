All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 735 Wingate Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
735 Wingate Bay
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

735 Wingate Bay

735 Wingate Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

735 Wingate Bay, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upstairs end unit. New stove/oven & refrigerator just installed. This is a highly sought after development near South Coast Plaza. Home features high cathedral ceilings, master suite (w/bath), guest bedroom & guest bath. Easy access in the complex located at the entry and in a building with only 4 units. Large patio/deck overlooks waterfall stream in the greenbelt area. Enjoy the sounds of running water while relaxing on your deck. Storage closet off deck. Home features a detached 2 car garage located close to the home. Home is one level but has a couple steps up to the bedroom bath areas. Home also features a stack washer/dryer. Master bedroom and both baths recently painted. (Note: Unit will be cleaned the first week of October). Laminate flooring and carpet through out. Fireplace in living room. Central cool air (space heaters used for heat). Light bright and ready for someone to live in and enjoy life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Wingate Bay have any available units?
735 Wingate Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Wingate Bay have?
Some of 735 Wingate Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Wingate Bay currently offering any rent specials?
735 Wingate Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Wingate Bay pet-friendly?
No, 735 Wingate Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 735 Wingate Bay offer parking?
Yes, 735 Wingate Bay offers parking.
Does 735 Wingate Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Wingate Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Wingate Bay have a pool?
No, 735 Wingate Bay does not have a pool.
Does 735 Wingate Bay have accessible units?
No, 735 Wingate Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Wingate Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 Wingate Bay has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCosta Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine