735 Wingate Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Upstairs end unit. New stove/oven & refrigerator just installed. This is a highly sought after development near South Coast Plaza. Home features high cathedral ceilings, master suite (w/bath), guest bedroom & guest bath. Easy access in the complex located at the entry and in a building with only 4 units. Large patio/deck overlooks waterfall stream in the greenbelt area. Enjoy the sounds of running water while relaxing on your deck. Storage closet off deck. Home features a detached 2 car garage located close to the home. Home is one level but has a couple steps up to the bedroom bath areas. Home also features a stack washer/dryer. Master bedroom and both baths recently painted. (Note: Unit will be cleaned the first week of October). Laminate flooring and carpet through out. Fireplace in living room. Central cool air (space heaters used for heat). Light bright and ready for someone to live in and enjoy life.