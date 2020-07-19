695 Center Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage clubhouse bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom house in Costa Mesa! Single family house with no shared walls. Durable tile flooring downstairs and comfy carpet upstairs. Well appointed kitchen features large center island and plenty of counter space and storage.



Both spacious bedrooms upstairs with large bonus room for a cozy lounge or home office. Master bedroom with attached bath featuring double vanity, large soaking tub, and glass shower booth. Hallway bath also features large double vanity and tub shower.



Attached one car garage with additional parking space and washer and dryer. Located very close to Harbor and Newport Blvd, with easy access to the 55, 73, and the 405 freeways. A short drive to the surf and sands at Newport Beach. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options a short walk away at Triangle Square.



To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@truedoorpm.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $2700 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit required for approved pets. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@truedoorpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.