Costa Mesa, CA
695 Center Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

695 Center Street

695 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

695 Center Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom house in Costa Mesa! Single family house with no shared walls. Durable tile flooring downstairs and comfy carpet upstairs. Well appointed kitchen features large center island and plenty of counter space and storage.

Both spacious bedrooms upstairs with large bonus room for a cozy lounge or home office. Master bedroom with attached bath featuring double vanity, large soaking tub, and glass shower booth. Hallway bath also features large double vanity and tub shower.

Attached one car garage with additional parking space and washer and dryer. Located very close to Harbor and Newport Blvd, with easy access to the 55, 73, and the 405 freeways. A short drive to the surf and sands at Newport Beach. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options a short walk away at Triangle Square.

To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@truedoorpm.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $2700 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit required for approved pets. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@truedoorpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 Center Street have any available units?
695 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 695 Center Street have?
Some of 695 Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
695 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 695 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 695 Center Street offers parking.
Does 695 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 695 Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 Center Street have a pool?
No, 695 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 695 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 695 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 695 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
