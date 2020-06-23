684 Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking new construction

Welcome home to this Brand New LOFT built by Meritage Homes at 17 West community! The energy efficient home includes all new Kitchen Aid appliances, 5 burner stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchen, beautiful quartz countertops, kitchen island, upgraded hardwood flooring. More than $40K upgrades are put in the house. High ceilings throughout, bay windows, and patio doors make it full of light. More highlights on the house: Front porch on the entry level, Beautiful barn door on the first floor bedroom, Patio on the second floor open to the living/family room, Bonus room with bathroom on the 4th floor with amazing deck with trellis, Two-car garage and Ample guest parking, Ring doorbell, Zoned cooling, M.Connected Home with Smart garage door, Smart door lock, Advanced Thermostat, etc. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This lovely home is conveniently located right off the 17th street, across from Trader Joe's, close to the beach (1 mile), restaurants, the Triangle (.5 mile), with easy access to freeways (55, 405 and 5), within minutes drive from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza and Hoag Newport Beach. Excellent Newport-Mesa School District (Newport Heights Elementary, Newport Harbor High School). Stop by and take a look!