Last updated October 8 2019

684 Malibu

684 Malibu · No Longer Available
Location

684 Malibu, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
new construction
Welcome home to this Brand New LOFT built by Meritage Homes at 17 West community! The energy efficient home includes all new Kitchen Aid appliances, 5 burner stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchen, beautiful quartz countertops, kitchen island, upgraded hardwood flooring. More than $40K upgrades are put in the house. High ceilings throughout, bay windows, and patio doors make it full of light. More highlights on the house: Front porch on the entry level, Beautiful barn door on the first floor bedroom, Patio on the second floor open to the living/family room, Bonus room with bathroom on the 4th floor with amazing deck with trellis, Two-car garage and Ample guest parking, Ring doorbell, Zoned cooling, M.Connected Home with Smart garage door, Smart door lock, Advanced Thermostat, etc. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This lovely home is conveniently located right off the 17th street, across from Trader Joe's, close to the beach (1 mile), restaurants, the Triangle (.5 mile), with easy access to freeways (55, 405 and 5), within minutes drive from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza and Hoag Newport Beach. Excellent Newport-Mesa School District (Newport Heights Elementary, Newport Harbor High School). Stop by and take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 Malibu have any available units?
684 Malibu doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 Malibu have?
Some of 684 Malibu's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 Malibu currently offering any rent specials?
684 Malibu is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Malibu pet-friendly?
No, 684 Malibu is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 684 Malibu offer parking?
Yes, 684 Malibu offers parking.
Does 684 Malibu have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 684 Malibu offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Malibu have a pool?
No, 684 Malibu does not have a pool.
Does 684 Malibu have accessible units?
No, 684 Malibu does not have accessible units.
Does 684 Malibu have units with dishwashers?
No, 684 Malibu does not have units with dishwashers.
