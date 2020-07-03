All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 641 Danube Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
641 Danube Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

641 Danube Way

641 Danube Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

641 Danube Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 br, 2.5 bath Townhouse 2 car attached garage - Property Id: 296686

Great location, quiet neighborhood, near freeways and South Coast Plaza! Spacious condominium located within Brookview Condominiums on Paularino in Costa Mesa. Unit has new double-pane windows, new sliding glass doors, new living room floor, new dishwasher, new counter tops, new faucets, new patio remodel. Granite Kitchen counter tops. Refrigerator included. 2 car attached garage. Central air conditioning and heating. Large balcony. Laundry Room (inside the home) with hook ups for gas and electric dryer. Washer is available. Rent includes keys for tennis court and 2 pools a short walk within Brookview. This home has been disinfected and sanitized.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296686
Property Id 296686

(RLNE5841806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Danube Way have any available units?
641 Danube Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Danube Way have?
Some of 641 Danube Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
641 Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Danube Way pet-friendly?
No, 641 Danube Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 641 Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 641 Danube Way offers parking.
Does 641 Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Danube Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Danube Way have a pool?
Yes, 641 Danube Way has a pool.
Does 641 Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 641 Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Danube Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine