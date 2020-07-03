641 Danube Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

3 br, 2.5 bath Townhouse 2 car attached garage - Property Id: 296686



Great location, quiet neighborhood, near freeways and South Coast Plaza! Spacious condominium located within Brookview Condominiums on Paularino in Costa Mesa. Unit has new double-pane windows, new sliding glass doors, new living room floor, new dishwasher, new counter tops, new faucets, new patio remodel. Granite Kitchen counter tops. Refrigerator included. 2 car attached garage. Central air conditioning and heating. Large balcony. Laundry Room (inside the home) with hook ups for gas and electric dryer. Washer is available. Rent includes keys for tennis court and 2 pools a short walk within Brookview. This home has been disinfected and sanitized.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296686

Property Id 296686



(RLNE5841806)