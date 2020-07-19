Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Fully Renovated Townhome | Amazing Costa Mesa Location - Great location available for lease. 639 Rhine Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, is a spacious, beautifully remodeled and updated Brookview townhome that contains 1,516 sq. ft. and was built in 1977. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large condo in South Coast Metro area close to South Coast Plaza and easy access to 3 major freeways.



Townhome is completely remodeled with open floor plan. New cabinets and quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new Cali aged Hickory wood vinyl floors downstairs, new neural carpet upstairs, new double panel Pella windows and sliding doors, gas fire-place. Large bedrooms with large closets, all with glass closet doors. All New Whirlpool appliances include stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, electric stove/oven, and microwave. In house laundry room has new washer/dryer (gas). Brookview has two of each pools, spas and tennis courts. Pets ok. Available March 1 or sooner.



Is it in a quiet community? Yes. Within walking distance of world class shopping and arts? Yes. Close to trendy restaurants? Minutes to freeways and steps to a pool and hot tub? Check out an updated home with a fabulous floor plan! The open kitchen overlooks the dining/living area and huge private patio.



With charming white cabinetry, tons of counter space and a great pantry, kitchens like this are rare in this community. The main level also offers a laundry room, large powder room. Large sunny Patio wraps around the home and an Atrium off of the Living Room. Oversized 2-car attached epoxy floor garage with overhead and storage closet and garage door opener. Upstairs the master suite is massive w/2 giant closets, access to a deck, and generous sized bathroom with full shower. Two more bedrooms and a bathroom with shower and tub complete the upstairs. Dual pane windows and doors throughout with window blinds. New Hot Water Heater and AC w/remote control heating/cooling. Interior was recently professionally custom painted. Brookview offers two pools, two spas, two tennis courts and two club houses for residents use.



One of the community pools and hot tubs is located steps from the unit and there are tennis courts as well. Pet-friendly w/scenic greenbelts. Near guest parking and away from street noise. Great Location, Close to So Coast Plaza, Movies, Restaurants, Hotels, Freeways and etc...This is a must see to appreciate. Don't miss out!



