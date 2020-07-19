All apartments in Costa Mesa
639 Rhine Lane
639 Rhine Lane

639 Rhine Ln · No Longer Available
Location

639 Rhine Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Fully Renovated Townhome | Amazing Costa Mesa Location - Great location available for lease. 639 Rhine Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, is a spacious, beautifully remodeled and updated Brookview townhome that contains 1,516 sq. ft. and was built in 1977. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large condo in South Coast Metro area close to South Coast Plaza and easy access to 3 major freeways.

Townhome is completely remodeled with open floor plan. New cabinets and quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new Cali aged Hickory wood vinyl floors downstairs, new neural carpet upstairs, new double panel Pella windows and sliding doors, gas fire-place. Large bedrooms with large closets, all with glass closet doors. All New Whirlpool appliances include stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, electric stove/oven, and microwave. In house laundry room has new washer/dryer (gas). Brookview has two of each pools, spas and tennis courts. Pets ok. Available March 1 or sooner.

Is it in a quiet community? Yes. Within walking distance of world class shopping and arts? Yes. Close to trendy restaurants? Minutes to freeways and steps to a pool and hot tub? Check out an updated home with a fabulous floor plan! The open kitchen overlooks the dining/living area and huge private patio.

With charming white cabinetry, tons of counter space and a great pantry, kitchens like this are rare in this community. The main level also offers a laundry room, large powder room. Large sunny Patio wraps around the home and an Atrium off of the Living Room. Oversized 2-car attached epoxy floor garage with overhead and storage closet and garage door opener. Upstairs the master suite is massive w/2 giant closets, access to a deck, and generous sized bathroom with full shower. Two more bedrooms and a bathroom with shower and tub complete the upstairs. Dual pane windows and doors throughout with window blinds. New Hot Water Heater and AC w/remote control heating/cooling. Interior was recently professionally custom painted. Brookview offers two pools, two spas, two tennis courts and two club houses for residents use.

One of the community pools and hot tubs is located steps from the unit and there are tennis courts as well. Pet-friendly w/scenic greenbelts. Near guest parking and away from street noise. Great Location, Close to So Coast Plaza, Movies, Restaurants, Hotels, Freeways and etc...This is a must see to appreciate. Don't miss out!

(RLNE4709910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Rhine Lane have any available units?
639 Rhine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Rhine Lane have?
Some of 639 Rhine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Rhine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
639 Rhine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Rhine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Rhine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 639 Rhine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 639 Rhine Lane offers parking.
Does 639 Rhine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 Rhine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Rhine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 639 Rhine Lane has a pool.
Does 639 Rhine Lane have accessible units?
No, 639 Rhine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Rhine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Rhine Lane has units with dishwashers.
