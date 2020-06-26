636 Lakeview Ln #1

Amenities
Won't Last, Act Fast - 3 Br / 2 Ba Townhome
Rent $3500
Deposit $3500
Garage Remote Deposit $45
Pool Key Fob $45
Call Cindy to schedule a tour 714-955-8617.
Features:
* 2 Car Garage
* Granite Countertops
* Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove & Dishwasher)
* Tile Flooring & Carpeting
* Community Pool ($45.00 Deposit for Fob)
* Washer Dryer Hook ups
* Front Patio off Living Room
Property is close to South Coast Plaza, Freeways, and more.
Pets considered with a pet deposit of $500, proof of vaccinations & renters insurance.
Fridge staying as a convenience, owner/agent will not be responsible for repairs/replacement or removal.
(RLNE5062440)