All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 636 Lakeview Ln #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
636 Lakeview Ln #1
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

636 Lakeview Ln #1

636 Lakeview Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

636 Lakeview Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Won't Last, Act Fast - 3 Br / 2 Ba Townhome

Rent $3500
Deposit $3500
Garage Remote Deposit $45
Pool Key Fob $45

Call Cindy to schedule a tour 714-955-8617.

Features:
* 2 Car Garage
* Granite Countertops
* Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove & Dishwasher)
* Tile Flooring & Carpeting
* Community Pool ($45.00 Deposit for Fob)
* Washer Dryer Hook ups
* Front Patio off Living Room

Property is close to South Coast Plaza, Freeways, and more.

Pets considered with a pet deposit of $500, proof of vaccinations & renters insurance.

Fridge staying as a convenience, owner/agent will not be responsible for repairs/replacement or removal.

Call Cindy to schedule a tour 714-955-8617.

(RLNE5062440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Lakeview Ln #1 have any available units?
636 Lakeview Ln #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Lakeview Ln #1 have?
Some of 636 Lakeview Ln #1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Lakeview Ln #1 currently offering any rent specials?
636 Lakeview Ln #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Lakeview Ln #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Lakeview Ln #1 is pet friendly.
Does 636 Lakeview Ln #1 offer parking?
Yes, 636 Lakeview Ln #1 offers parking.
Does 636 Lakeview Ln #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Lakeview Ln #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Lakeview Ln #1 have a pool?
Yes, 636 Lakeview Ln #1 has a pool.
Does 636 Lakeview Ln #1 have accessible units?
No, 636 Lakeview Ln #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Lakeview Ln #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Lakeview Ln #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine