Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

632 Shasta Lane

632 Shasta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

632 Shasta Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautifully Upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom End Unit Townhome in the Brookview community. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with newer cabinetry, soft close drawers, granite counters, porcelain tile floor and recessed lighting. The living room features a brick wood and gas burning fireplace, wood style laminate flooring, high ceilings, and recessed lighting. Newer windows and sliders throughout make the home bright and cheery. The dining room with ceiling fan looks out to the lovely patio. The master bedroom is oversized and features built-ins and a Remodeled bathroom with newer cabinetry, granite counters and an oversized shower. There are two good size secondary bedrooms upstairs which share a hall bathroom that was completely remodeled recently featuring new cabinetry, new bathtub and tile, new granite countertop and tiled floors. The attached two car garage is oversized and features a work bench and storage closet. This lovely home is an end unit with private location. There is a separate laundry area inside with washer and dryer included, refrigerator is also included as well! Conveniently located close to South Coast Plaza, Performing Arts Center, Theaters, Restaurants and Freeways. The Brookview Complex offers a Tennis Court and two Pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Shasta Lane have any available units?
632 Shasta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 Shasta Lane have?
Some of 632 Shasta Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Shasta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
632 Shasta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Shasta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 632 Shasta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 632 Shasta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 632 Shasta Lane offers parking.
Does 632 Shasta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 Shasta Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Shasta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 632 Shasta Lane has a pool.
Does 632 Shasta Lane have accessible units?
No, 632 Shasta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Shasta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Shasta Lane has units with dishwashers.
