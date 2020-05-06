632 Shasta Lane

Amenities

Beautifully Upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom End Unit Townhome in the Brookview community. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with newer cabinetry, soft close drawers, granite counters, porcelain tile floor and recessed lighting. The living room features a brick wood and gas burning fireplace, wood style laminate flooring, high ceilings, and recessed lighting. Newer windows and sliders throughout make the home bright and cheery. The dining room with ceiling fan looks out to the lovely patio. The master bedroom is oversized and features built-ins and a Remodeled bathroom with newer cabinetry, granite counters and an oversized shower. There are two good size secondary bedrooms upstairs which share a hall bathroom that was completely remodeled recently featuring new cabinetry, new bathtub and tile, new granite countertop and tiled floors. The attached two car garage is oversized and features a work bench and storage closet. This lovely home is an end unit with private location. There is a separate laundry area inside with washer and dryer included, refrigerator is also included as well! Conveniently located close to South Coast Plaza, Performing Arts Center, Theaters, Restaurants and Freeways. The Brookview Complex offers a Tennis Court and two Pools.