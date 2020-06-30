All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

629 W. 17th St.

629 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

629 West 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
629 W. 17th St. Available 02/21/20 Luxurious Costa Mesa Living at Its Best!!! - Located just minutes from the beach, this spectacular, almost new 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhome is ready for you to move in! Spread out over nearly 2000 sq. ft. on three bright levels, this unique home is very special. Starting on the first floor, there is a bonus room that can be used for business/commercial purposes like an art studio, legal office, photography, yoga/gym, etc. There is an ADA compliant bathroom with shower, and garage access. On the second floor, you have the wide open kitchen and living areas, along with one bedroom and full bath. The kitchen is gorgeous with solid stone counters, high-end finishes, custom back splash, and shiny stainless steel appliances. The living areas boast laminate wood flooring with soft, durable carpet in the bedrooms. Modern rectangular tiles accent all bathrooms. On the third level, there is a dedicated laundry room, and dual master bedrooms. Both masters have walk in closets and dual vanities in their bathrooms along with tile details in the shower/bath. From the third story, you have access to an amazing roof top deck with tree-top views in almost all directions. No feature has been over looked with this top of the line build. 12 month lease. No smoking. A small pet MAY be considered with additional deposit. Don't wait!!!

(RLNE1913720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 W. 17th St. have any available units?
629 W. 17th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 W. 17th St. have?
Some of 629 W. 17th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 W. 17th St. currently offering any rent specials?
629 W. 17th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 W. 17th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 W. 17th St. is pet friendly.
Does 629 W. 17th St. offer parking?
Yes, 629 W. 17th St. offers parking.
Does 629 W. 17th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 W. 17th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 W. 17th St. have a pool?
No, 629 W. 17th St. does not have a pool.
Does 629 W. 17th St. have accessible units?
No, 629 W. 17th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 629 W. 17th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 W. 17th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

