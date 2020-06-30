Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage yoga

629 W. 17th St. Available 02/21/20 Luxurious Costa Mesa Living at Its Best!!! - Located just minutes from the beach, this spectacular, almost new 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhome is ready for you to move in! Spread out over nearly 2000 sq. ft. on three bright levels, this unique home is very special. Starting on the first floor, there is a bonus room that can be used for business/commercial purposes like an art studio, legal office, photography, yoga/gym, etc. There is an ADA compliant bathroom with shower, and garage access. On the second floor, you have the wide open kitchen and living areas, along with one bedroom and full bath. The kitchen is gorgeous with solid stone counters, high-end finishes, custom back splash, and shiny stainless steel appliances. The living areas boast laminate wood flooring with soft, durable carpet in the bedrooms. Modern rectangular tiles accent all bathrooms. On the third level, there is a dedicated laundry room, and dual master bedrooms. Both masters have walk in closets and dual vanities in their bathrooms along with tile details in the shower/bath. From the third story, you have access to an amazing roof top deck with tree-top views in almost all directions. No feature has been over looked with this top of the line build. 12 month lease. No smoking. A small pet MAY be considered with additional deposit. Don't wait!!!



(RLNE1913720)