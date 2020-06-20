626 Cardiff Reef

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court parking playground garage internet access

*HIGHLY UPGRADED* WITH SUNSET VIEWS FROM ROOFTOP DECK! READY FOR MOVE IN! - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/cWxOamoCPEI



This BRAND-NEW gorgeous and sleek residence is ready for immediate occupancy. Located approximately a mile from the sandy shores in Newport Beach, this detached home features contemporary designed architecture with a sophisticated and functional interior. The open floorplan with three levels consists of 3 bedrooms, in addition to an entry-level guest room/office with half bath, 2,077 square feet of spacious design, and attached two-car side by side garage. The second floor offers a generous great room with walkout private balcony deck and fully appointed kitchen outfitted with a stainless Kitchen Aid appliance package, quartz counters, and white shaker cabinets throughout, PLUS a walk-in pantry with natural light and a large island. The third floor features the master suite complete with a walk-in closet, two guest bedrooms, and an indoor washer/dryer with ample storage and cabinet space. Enjoy the beautiful SoCal weather and gorgeous sunsets from the expansive rooftop terrace that covers the entire footprint of the home and is the perfect place for year-round outdoor entertaining. Additional appointments include designer flooring, window coverings, recessed lighting throughout, and the refrigerator and washer & dryer are included for your convenience. Community amenities include playground, bocce ball court, and maintained grounds. Walk or bike to restaurants, shopping, and Trader Joe’s. Assigned to prestigious Newport Harbor schools. Live and play in one of Orange County's most desirable neighborhoods, nearby John Wayne Airport, and easy freeway access all creating the ultimate in coastal living. Energy-efficient, Wi-Fi enabled Nest Thermostat. One-year lease minimum. No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799123)