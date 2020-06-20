All apartments in Costa Mesa
626 Cardiff Reef

626 Cardiff Reef · (949) 748-5458
Location

626 Cardiff Reef, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 626 Cardiff Reef · Avail. now

$4,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2077 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
playground
garage
internet access
*HIGHLY UPGRADED* WITH SUNSET VIEWS FROM ROOFTOP DECK! READY FOR MOVE IN! - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/cWxOamoCPEI

This BRAND-NEW gorgeous and sleek residence is ready for immediate occupancy. Located approximately a mile from the sandy shores in Newport Beach, this detached home features contemporary designed architecture with a sophisticated and functional interior. The open floorplan with three levels consists of 3 bedrooms, in addition to an entry-level guest room/office with half bath, 2,077 square feet of spacious design, and attached two-car side by side garage. The second floor offers a generous great room with walkout private balcony deck and fully appointed kitchen outfitted with a stainless Kitchen Aid appliance package, quartz counters, and white shaker cabinets throughout, PLUS a walk-in pantry with natural light and a large island. The third floor features the master suite complete with a walk-in closet, two guest bedrooms, and an indoor washer/dryer with ample storage and cabinet space. Enjoy the beautiful SoCal weather and gorgeous sunsets from the expansive rooftop terrace that covers the entire footprint of the home and is the perfect place for year-round outdoor entertaining. Additional appointments include designer flooring, window coverings, recessed lighting throughout, and the refrigerator and washer & dryer are included for your convenience. Community amenities include playground, bocce ball court, and maintained grounds. Walk or bike to restaurants, shopping, and Trader Joe’s. Assigned to prestigious Newport Harbor schools. Live and play in one of Orange County's most desirable neighborhoods, nearby John Wayne Airport, and easy freeway access all creating the ultimate in coastal living. Energy-efficient, Wi-Fi enabled Nest Thermostat. One-year lease minimum. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Cardiff Reef have any available units?
626 Cardiff Reef has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Cardiff Reef have?
Some of 626 Cardiff Reef's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Cardiff Reef currently offering any rent specials?
626 Cardiff Reef isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Cardiff Reef pet-friendly?
No, 626 Cardiff Reef is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 626 Cardiff Reef offer parking?
Yes, 626 Cardiff Reef does offer parking.
Does 626 Cardiff Reef have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 Cardiff Reef offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Cardiff Reef have a pool?
No, 626 Cardiff Reef does not have a pool.
Does 626 Cardiff Reef have accessible units?
No, 626 Cardiff Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Cardiff Reef have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Cardiff Reef does not have units with dishwashers.
