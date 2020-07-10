622 Cardiff Reef

Amenities

Stylish urban living at THE PLACE! Brand NEW construction,less than 8 months old, 1.1 miles to the BEACH. Beautiful sunset views from the ROOF TOP TERRACE! Ready to move in September 1st. This brand new single family house has never been lived in. Located at THE PLACE with a walk score of 87, walk to restaurants and shopping. Located near freeways and transit. One year lease minimun. Pets not prefered. This house is being rented unfurnished. This home provides: - 2 FULL BATHROOMS and 2 HALF BATHROOMS. - 3 bedrooms and an office on the entry level with its own bathroom for a live/work set up. - An expansive roof top terrace that covers the entire footprint of the home. - Fully appointed modern kitchen with udgraded top of the line appliances, and a huge island that's almost 10 feet long! - Assigned to prestigious Newport Harbor schools. - Recessed can lights throughout the house. - 2 car garage with direct access. - The master bedroom suite is well positioned for privacy and a large walking closet. - A washer and dryer will be provided with a gas hook up. - Air conditioning and heating powered by natural gas. - Advanced wiring with RG6 and CAT5 cables for high-speed connections. - Home automation security hub and alarm keypad featuring the ALL-READY Connected Home technology. - Energy efficient, Wi-Fi enabled Nest Thermostat.