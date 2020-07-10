All apartments in Costa Mesa
622 Cardiff Reef

622 Cardiff Reef · No Longer Available
Location

622 Cardiff Reef, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Stylish urban living at THE PLACE! Brand NEW construction,less than 8 months old, 1.1 miles to the BEACH. Beautiful sunset views from the ROOF TOP TERRACE! Ready to move in September 1st. This brand new single family house has never been lived in. Located at THE PLACE with a walk score of 87, walk to restaurants and shopping. Located near freeways and transit. One year lease minimun. Pets not prefered. This house is being rented unfurnished. This home provides: - 2 FULL BATHROOMS and 2 HALF BATHROOMS. - 3 bedrooms and an office on the entry level with its own bathroom for a live/work set up. - An expansive roof top terrace that covers the entire footprint of the home. - Fully appointed modern kitchen with udgraded top of the line appliances, and a huge island that's almost 10 feet long! - Assigned to prestigious Newport Harbor schools. - Recessed can lights throughout the house. - 2 car garage with direct access. - The master bedroom suite is well positioned for privacy and a large walking closet. - A washer and dryer will be provided with a gas hook up. - Air conditioning and heating powered by natural gas. - Advanced wiring with RG6 and CAT5 cables for high-speed connections. - Home automation security hub and alarm keypad featuring the ALL-READY Connected Home technology. - Energy efficient, Wi-Fi enabled Nest Thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Cardiff Reef have any available units?
622 Cardiff Reef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Cardiff Reef have?
Some of 622 Cardiff Reef's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Cardiff Reef currently offering any rent specials?
622 Cardiff Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Cardiff Reef pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Cardiff Reef is pet friendly.
Does 622 Cardiff Reef offer parking?
Yes, 622 Cardiff Reef offers parking.
Does 622 Cardiff Reef have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 Cardiff Reef offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Cardiff Reef have a pool?
No, 622 Cardiff Reef does not have a pool.
Does 622 Cardiff Reef have accessible units?
No, 622 Cardiff Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Cardiff Reef have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Cardiff Reef has units with dishwashers.

