620 Seabright Circle

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful newer Townhouse, located in the gated Seabright community in Costa Mesa. This Luxurious spacious 1,586 sqft home has 2bedrooms ,2.5 Baths and large office space. with a 2 car attached garage. Includes a private patio to enjoy the nice tranquil complex scenery, great for relaxing or just enjoying a BBQ, only foot steps away from the heated pool. This home features espresso dark wood cabinets ,prewired for flat screen TV in the great room, GE stainless steel appliances, GE French doors, full size refrigerator and front loaded washer & dryer all included. Kitchen offers stove, microwave, and dishwasher ,Caesar stone countertops with back splash,9ft ceilings ,structured wiring system with RG cable and cat5 phone wiring for the state of the art communications and networks, as well as pre wired for ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Custom painting through out home ,window coverings and plenty of other upgrades. Close to shopping centers : triangle Square , Mothers Market , 24 hour fitness, Restaurants and Newport Beach . location... Location ...Location. This property is a must see ! Hurry this one will not last !