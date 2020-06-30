All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:01 PM

620 Seabright Circle

620 Seabright Cir · No Longer Available
Location

620 Seabright Cir, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful newer Townhouse, located in the gated Seabright community in Costa Mesa. This Luxurious spacious 1,586 sqft home has 2bedrooms ,2.5 Baths and large office space. with a 2 car attached garage. Includes a private patio to enjoy the nice tranquil complex scenery, great for relaxing or just enjoying a BBQ, only foot steps away from the heated pool. This home features espresso dark wood cabinets ,prewired for flat screen TV in the great room, GE stainless steel appliances, GE French doors, full size refrigerator and front loaded washer & dryer all included. Kitchen offers stove, microwave, and dishwasher ,Caesar stone countertops with back splash,9ft ceilings ,structured wiring system with RG cable and cat5 phone wiring for the state of the art communications and networks, as well as pre wired for ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Custom painting through out home ,window coverings and plenty of other upgrades. Close to shopping centers : triangle Square , Mothers Market , 24 hour fitness, Restaurants and Newport Beach . location... Location ...Location. This property is a must see ! Hurry this one will not last !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Seabright Circle have any available units?
620 Seabright Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Seabright Circle have?
Some of 620 Seabright Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Seabright Circle currently offering any rent specials?
620 Seabright Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Seabright Circle pet-friendly?
No, 620 Seabright Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 620 Seabright Circle offer parking?
Yes, 620 Seabright Circle offers parking.
Does 620 Seabright Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Seabright Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Seabright Circle have a pool?
Yes, 620 Seabright Circle has a pool.
Does 620 Seabright Circle have accessible units?
No, 620 Seabright Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Seabright Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Seabright Circle has units with dishwashers.

