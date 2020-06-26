617 Shasta Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Highly upgraded, spacious end unit townhome in a prime Costa Mesa location with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, air conditioning, a spacious wrap-around backyard with a patio, lawn, greenbelt views and a 2 car garage with direct access. Quartz kitchen countertops with tile backsplash and travertine flooring. Open family room has a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace with gas logs, laminate flooring, recessed lighting and a sliding door to your backyard. Dining room area opens to the concrete patio area and wrap around side yard. The newly remodeled master bath has a walk-in shower with tile and cobblestone, tile flooring, granite countertops and a large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Upstairs has a balcony with access from the master bedroom and one of the guest rooms. New windows and sliders throughout. Freshly painted and new carpet upstairs. Inside laundry room with travertine flooring and cabinets for storage. The Brookview Complex offers two tennis courts, two pools, and spas. Rent includes a gardener and trash collection. Located within minutes to John Wayne Airport and South Coast Plaza with 250 boutiques, 30 restaurants and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Plus, several other trendy eateries and shopping plazas such as The Lab Anti-Mall, Metro Pointe, The Camp, and SOCO. Easy freeway access to both the 55 and the 405.