617 Shasta Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

617 Shasta Lane

617 Shasta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

617 Shasta Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Highly upgraded, spacious end unit townhome in a prime Costa Mesa location with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, air conditioning, a spacious wrap-around backyard with a patio, lawn, greenbelt views and a 2 car garage with direct access. Quartz kitchen countertops with tile backsplash and travertine flooring. Open family room has a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace with gas logs, laminate flooring, recessed lighting and a sliding door to your backyard. Dining room area opens to the concrete patio area and wrap around side yard. The newly remodeled master bath has a walk-in shower with tile and cobblestone, tile flooring, granite countertops and a large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Upstairs has a balcony with access from the master bedroom and one of the guest rooms. New windows and sliders throughout. Freshly painted and new carpet upstairs. Inside laundry room with travertine flooring and cabinets for storage. The Brookview Complex offers two tennis courts, two pools, and spas. Rent includes a gardener and trash collection. Located within minutes to John Wayne Airport and South Coast Plaza with 250 boutiques, 30 restaurants and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Plus, several other trendy eateries and shopping plazas such as The Lab Anti-Mall, Metro Pointe, The Camp, and SOCO. Easy freeway access to both the 55 and the 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Shasta Lane have any available units?
617 Shasta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Shasta Lane have?
Some of 617 Shasta Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Shasta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
617 Shasta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Shasta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 617 Shasta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 617 Shasta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 617 Shasta Lane offers parking.
Does 617 Shasta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Shasta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Shasta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 617 Shasta Lane has a pool.
Does 617 Shasta Lane have accessible units?
No, 617 Shasta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Shasta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Shasta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
