591 Fayette Circle
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

591 Fayette Circle

591 Fayette Cir · No Longer Available
Location

591 Fayette Cir, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
591 Fayette, Costa Mesa - Prime location beautiful upgraded home - Lovely move in ready upgraded single level, cul-de-sac home in the highly-acclaimed Newport-Mesa School District. This property is a four bedroom 2 bathroom home. Indoor and outdoor entertaining is easy in this beautiful home which features an open floorplan greatroom that opens to the backyard via a large sliding door to the outdoor patio that is perfect for grilling. Enjoy throwing birthday parties while the kids play in the grassy yard, or host a game day BBQ in the spacious family room. The family chef will love the gorgeously remodeled kitchen featuring gleaming, contemporary quartz counters and wood shaker cabinets. A custom, contemporary paint palette brightens up the interior while new flooring and dual pane windows create a refreshingly clean and polished look. Mix up some classic cocktails and chat with neighbors for "front porch happy hour" or spend a stormy winter evening enjoying family game night in front of the cozy warmth of a crackling fire in the family room. Conveniently located close to schools, freeways, and shopping/dining at The Lab, South Coast Plaza, and The Triangle. Plenty of parking and storage in the driveway, plus there is an RV gate into the backyard. New roof.

(RLNE5114868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Fayette Circle have any available units?
591 Fayette Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 591 Fayette Circle have?
Some of 591 Fayette Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Fayette Circle currently offering any rent specials?
591 Fayette Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Fayette Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 591 Fayette Circle is pet friendly.
Does 591 Fayette Circle offer parking?
Yes, 591 Fayette Circle offers parking.
Does 591 Fayette Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Fayette Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Fayette Circle have a pool?
No, 591 Fayette Circle does not have a pool.
Does 591 Fayette Circle have accessible units?
No, 591 Fayette Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Fayette Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Fayette Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
