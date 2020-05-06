591 Fayette Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

591 Fayette, Costa Mesa - Prime location beautiful upgraded home - Lovely move in ready upgraded single level, cul-de-sac home in the highly-acclaimed Newport-Mesa School District. This property is a four bedroom 2 bathroom home. Indoor and outdoor entertaining is easy in this beautiful home which features an open floorplan greatroom that opens to the backyard via a large sliding door to the outdoor patio that is perfect for grilling. Enjoy throwing birthday parties while the kids play in the grassy yard, or host a game day BBQ in the spacious family room. The family chef will love the gorgeously remodeled kitchen featuring gleaming, contemporary quartz counters and wood shaker cabinets. A custom, contemporary paint palette brightens up the interior while new flooring and dual pane windows create a refreshingly clean and polished look. Mix up some classic cocktails and chat with neighbors for "front porch happy hour" or spend a stormy winter evening enjoying family game night in front of the cozy warmth of a crackling fire in the family room. Conveniently located close to schools, freeways, and shopping/dining at The Lab, South Coast Plaza, and The Triangle. Plenty of parking and storage in the driveway, plus there is an RV gate into the backyard. New roof.



(RLNE5114868)