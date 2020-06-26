All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 431 W Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
431 W Bay Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

431 W Bay Street

431 West Bay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Central Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

431 West Bay Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer construction and upgraded 2 story single family home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The open kitchen includesstainless-steel appliances with a mahogany breakfast bar and engineered hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. The spacious master features a mirrored walk in closet, ceiling fan, and double sinks. Enjoy the upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer included and a direct access 2 car garage along with 1 assigned parking spot. Recent installation of brand new carpet and fresh paint has also gone into this home. Relax outside in the back yard with a spacious area perfect for entertaining guests or laying in the sun! This light and bright home is located in one of the best locations in Costa Mesa near top of the line schools, Newport beaches, entertainment and freeways and is ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 W Bay Street have any available units?
431 W Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 W Bay Street have?
Some of 431 W Bay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 W Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 W Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 W Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 W Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 431 W Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 431 W Bay Street offers parking.
Does 431 W Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 W Bay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 W Bay Street have a pool?
No, 431 W Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 W Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 431 W Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 W Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 W Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine