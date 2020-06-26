431 W Bay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newer construction and upgraded 2 story single family home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The open kitchen includesstainless-steel appliances with a mahogany breakfast bar and engineered hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. The spacious master features a mirrored walk in closet, ceiling fan, and double sinks. Enjoy the upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer included and a direct access 2 car garage along with 1 assigned parking spot. Recent installation of brand new carpet and fresh paint has also gone into this home. Relax outside in the back yard with a spacious area perfect for entertaining guests or laying in the sun! This light and bright home is located in one of the best locations in Costa Mesa near top of the line schools, Newport beaches, entertainment and freeways and is ready for move in!