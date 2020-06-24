390 Esther Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Must See Single Story Home In Amazing Location! - This stylish, unfurnished single family home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located in the popular neighborhood of Eastside Costa Mesa. The kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances including a Thermador professional four-burner stove with griddle, a convenient pot filler, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and a beautiful copper farmhouse sink. Plantation wood shutters, hardwood floors, and crown moldings are additional upgrades to the home. The living room has a media niche above the cozy fireplace. Youll fall in love with the master bedroom which has its own patio area and en suite bathroom. The large, corner lot is completely fenced in for privacy. The backyard provides fireplace, built in BBQ, mini fridge, and TV all ready for entertaining year round. Completing the home is an attached, spacious three-car garage. Location being paramount, youll enjoy easy freeway access, close proximity to beaches, shops, restaurants, and excellent school districts.



Small pets considered with additional deposit.

Looking for long term tenant (12 month lease).

Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.



