All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 390 Esther Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
390 Esther Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

390 Esther Street

390 Esther Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

390 Esther Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Must See Single Story Home In Amazing Location! - This stylish, unfurnished single family home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located in the popular neighborhood of Eastside Costa Mesa. The kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances including a Thermador professional four-burner stove with griddle, a convenient pot filler, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and a beautiful copper farmhouse sink. Plantation wood shutters, hardwood floors, and crown moldings are additional upgrades to the home. The living room has a media niche above the cozy fireplace. Youll fall in love with the master bedroom which has its own patio area and en suite bathroom. The large, corner lot is completely fenced in for privacy. The backyard provides fireplace, built in BBQ, mini fridge, and TV all ready for entertaining year round. Completing the home is an attached, spacious three-car garage. Location being paramount, youll enjoy easy freeway access, close proximity to beaches, shops, restaurants, and excellent school districts.

Small pets considered with additional deposit.
Looking for long term tenant (12 month lease).
Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.

www.tcgrentals.com
BRE:01968681

(RLNE4206341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Esther Street have any available units?
390 Esther Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Esther Street have?
Some of 390 Esther Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Esther Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 Esther Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Esther Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Esther Street is pet friendly.
Does 390 Esther Street offer parking?
Yes, 390 Esther Street offers parking.
Does 390 Esther Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Esther Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Esther Street have a pool?
No, 390 Esther Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 Esther Street have accessible units?
No, 390 Esther Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Esther Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Esther Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine